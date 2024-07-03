Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently turned 33 on July 2, 2024, and his mother went online to celebrate

To mark the Grammy-winning musician’s new age, his mother and manager shared a series of old photos of him

Netizens gushed over the adorable photos of Burna Boy as a child as they gushed over his mother’s guidance

Singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy’s 33rd birthday celebration, made headlines for interesting reasons.

On July 2, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician turned a new age, and his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, took to social media to celebrate him.

Fans praise Burna Boy's mother as throwback photos of them trend.

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, Burna’s mum posted a series of photos of the celebrant, including snaps of him as a little boy and as a teenager. The outstanding thing about the photos was how she was always with him.

Bose Ogulu also posted more recent snaps of Burna, showing that she was still with him. The talent manager then accompanied the snaps with a short and sweet message to her son. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to you, son. May God bless you with his wisdom, his grace, his mercy & his favour. Your greatness can neither be ignored nor denied. Many happy returns”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Burna Boy’s old photos

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens about Burna Boy’s old photos with his mother. Read some of their comments below:

Thisiskingx:

“She’s been his greatest supporter and first fan from the rock bottom to greatness ❤️.”

Annakaonaofficial:

“Much love from another boy’s Mom.”

Marvettesouth:

“MOM'S FIRST EVERYTIME ❤️❤️then Sisters then me❤️.”

mr_goot1:

“Issgone ni o! See, a different kinda infinity stone is unlocked in you when your Mother doesn’t just support you but BELIEVES in you. ”

idealfrosh:

“Mothers have so much to do in the life of their kids, after God is Mothers.”

Teamygohard:

“Make Him Marry first , you’ll hear… “Choose Between ME & your Mum”… you go dey hear, “you now have a family, forget about the one you came from” ”

boxingwithfern:

“a mothers love..... a super power.”

biggytha7th:

“The way she believed in him from his young age.”

dreamsobiggg:

“One Werey girl go con talk say choose me or your mum.”

stardomgys:

“Not your friend or your girlfriend will support you like this ....this is a huge motivation, I pray my mom smile one day too .”

Iamstepee:

“The way mothers love their only son when is the only son they love the boy more than anything and don’t joke with the boy.”

burnaboythegenre:

“Thanks for your unwavering supper to our star and Afrofusion sensation ❤️.”

jude.ua:

“you are a successful person. you brought up a giant. a king in his game. how does it feel as a mother cause i see that in my mom - it is truly exciting when i smile I’m doing well.”

akosua0906:

“Thank you for birthing Burna and supporting him in his authenticity.”

nameivah:

“God bless you ma, what you’re doing for this young man is worth more than silver and gold. God bless you, praying for someone like you .”

