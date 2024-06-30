Videos from music star Burna Boy's London stadium show are trending online

A clip showed the moment Oga Sabinus opened the concert with some comic lines

Popular Nigerian singers Odumodu Blvck, Shallipopi, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, among others, also got opportunities to perform at the show

Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has reportedly sold out the 80,000-capacity London stadium in the UK on Saturday, June 29.

Recall that the Grammy award winner had promoted the show hours after his colleague Davido's traditional wedding.

Burna Boy thrills fans at his show in London stadium. Credit: @burnaboygram @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Videos from Burna Boy's sold-out show in London have surfaced online, and the turnout was massive.

The Grammy award singer thrilled fans with his hit songs and brought some Nigerian colleagues on stage.

Sabinus opens show at Burna Boy's concert

The skit maker rendered jokes to entertain the audience before Burna Boy's performance.

Sabinus delighted the audience with an exhilarating performance, bringing laughter and cheers to the fans.

Watch video of Sabinus at Burna Boy's show below:

Watch clip from Burna Boy's performance below:

Seyi Vibez at Burna Boy's show:

Clip of Shallipopi at Burna Boy's UK show

Fans at Burna Boy's concert below:

People react to videos from Burna Boy show

The videos spurred comments from many as they applauded Burna Boy for putting Nigeria on the world map once again. Read their reactions below:

SomtoAusti62077:

"Sabinus has really done well for himself and his brand. I am so proud of what he has become. Kudos to him."

leeymackk:

"Burna boy don leave Nigeria for una."

UTDKara:

"Bro's living the dream."

Kingabasalito:

"Sabin is never disappoint."

OOlawusi82486:

"Mad concept on how to start a show. Lovely!"

StoresMari26810:

"Only rivers born will do this kind thing dey do ọ ị love it na confirm ikwere boy."

Dr_Sabinus:

"Sabinwa otilo."

