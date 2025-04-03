Iyke-Henry Nnadike, CEO of Purch Gadgets Ltd. and Chairman of the NIFESAF ESUT Lagos Chapter, believes in fostering professional growth alongside faith.

A group that started at the Enugu State University as part of the Nigeria Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES), they have managed to maintain their relationship, many years after graduation.

Speaking with Legit.ng at the 2025 Business/Career Expo in Lagos, Nnadike how the fellowship has taken up the challenge of empowering small businesses and building careers.

Nnadike said:

"When we were in the university, we were part of the Nigeria Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES). After graduation, we reunited as associates."

Recognizing the potential within this network, Nnadike sought to create more than just a gathering.

He said:

"I thought it wise that coming together should not just be about clapping hands; we should add value. We are educated professionals in various fields—business, vocational training, and corporate careers. It made sense to explore how we could support one another."

What started as networking has grown into something much bigger. The vision has birthed an initiative that now spans business expositions, career development, job fairs, and empowerment programs.

Creating opportunities: Business, careers, and Job fair

Nnadike said that the NIFESAF initiative is structured around four key segments:

Business Exposition – Entrepreneurs showcase their ventures, share experiences, and connect with potential partners.

Career Development – Professionals receive guidance from industry experts on career growth and skill enhancement.

Job Fair – Job seekers interact with companies, explore opportunities, and secure employment.

Empowerment – Individuals, particularly those in vocational fields, receive financial and material support to kickstart their businesses.

Nnadike said that the expo has created a lot of impact on both the participants and attendees.

He said:

"We've seen people struggle after learning a skill due to lack of resources. Those who trained in fashion design but lack startup capital, or those who learned coding but don’t have a computer—we step in to help. We've done this consistently, and the impact has been remarkable."

Gaining the competitive edge

This year marks the fifth edition of the initiative, themed "Gaining the Competitive Edge". Nnadike said gaining a competitive edge means standing out from others in the market by providing better products, services, or customer experiences.

This can be done through new ideas, smooth operations, a good understanding of the market, and smart business strategies.

He said:

"A well-packaged product, exceptional customer service, or an innovative approach can make all the difference. When you render quality service, it speaks for you, and the money will follow."

Innovating for a better future

Nnadike's entrepreneurial journey with Purch Electronics, a subsidiary of Purch Gadgets Ltd., is also rooted in innovation, which has led to the manufacturer of some of its electronics, including solar-powered fan, smart TV, multi-purpose blender and others.

Nnadike added that beyond product innovation, the focus remains on supporting emerging entrepreneurs.

He said:

"New business owners struggle with financing. That’s why we’ve partnered with financial institutions willing to provide funding. Our goal is to help upcoming entrepreneurs thrive."

Through NIFESAF’s initiatives, professionals and entrepreneurs are not just surviving but thriving. He said this is more than a fellowship, but a movement of empowerment, growth, and success.

