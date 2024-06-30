Nigerian businesswoman and reality TV star Mercy Eke was also a guest at Sharon Ooja's wedding ceremony

The wedding was held in Abuja, with many industry big names in attendance to grace the occasion with their presence

Mercy Eke hit the dance floor with the bride to party hard and also came with wads of cash to spray on her

Sharon Ooja had her fairy tale wedding to her man, Ugo Nwoko, also known as Odogwu Silencer.

It was a beautiful moment to behold as Sharon made a very beautiful bride. It was obvious how smitten the couple was with each other, which made many fans gush over their love.

Many of Sharon's industry friends were in attendance to support their girl. However, former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke stole the show when she stepped forward to dance with the bride.

Lambo came with a handful of bundles of cash to spray on the bride and groom. A bag was presented where the money was dropped. Sharon Ooja expressed so much appreciation mixed with excitement as her friends dropped the wads of ash into the bag.

Many hailed Mercy for her benevolence as a man chipped in to ask for a bundle from her. She handed it to the man, which prompted social media users to applaud the socialite for being such a kind-hearted human.

Davido sends sweet note to Sharon Ooja

Nigerian music star Davido melted the hearts of netizens as he sent a congratulatory message to Sharon Ooja.

Legit.ng reported that the two celebrity marriages ignited heated comparisons online, considering their time gap.

The former DMW executive looked above the demeaning comments online to pray for Sharon's new home, spurring reactions online.

