Sharon Ooja: BBN Mercy Eke Steps on Necks, Showers Bundles of Cash on Bride, "Make EFCC no Near Am"
- Nigerian businesswoman and reality TV star Mercy Eke was also a guest at Sharon Ooja's wedding ceremony
- The wedding was held in Abuja, with many industry big names in attendance to grace the occasion with their presence
- Mercy Eke hit the dance floor with the bride to party hard and also came with wads of cash to spray on her
Sharon Ooja had her fairy tale wedding to her man, Ugo Nwoko, also known as Odogwu Silencer.
It was a beautiful moment to behold as Sharon made a very beautiful bride. It was obvious how smitten the couple was with each other, which made many fans gush over their love.
Many of Sharon's industry friends were in attendance to support their girl. However, former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke stole the show when she stepped forward to dance with the bride.
Sharon Ooja's white wedding: Videos of actress, hubby in church emerge, Pastor Bolaji prays for them
Lambo came with a handful of bundles of cash to spray on the bride and groom. A bag was presented where the money was dropped. Sharon Ooja expressed so much appreciation mixed with excitement as her friends dropped the wads of ash into the bag.
Many hailed Mercy for her benevolence as a man chipped in to ask for a bundle from her. She handed it to the man, which prompted social media users to applaud the socialite for being such a kind-hearted human.
Watch video of Mercy here:
How Netizens reacted to mercy Eke's video
See some comments by fans below:
@arikeeee_:
"Abeg make Efcc no near my favourite ooooo."
@bills_mama:
"No be cho Cho cho if not lambo whoooooooooooo"
@chiniceluv:
"Total shutdown. Person wey get you, get person abeg. I too luv u Lambo."
@kerenspiff:
"Mercy God bless you!! God will bring the bone of your bones!! you’re hardworking and good love will find you ijn!!!"
@bigchacha01:
"The money long nah them no know."
@cynth_kenny:
"My lambo with doings."
@susanssidy:
"Lambo you’re next you sure have a good heart."
Davido sends sweet note to Sharon Ooja
Nigerian music star Davido melted the hearts of netizens as he sent a congratulatory message to Sharon Ooja.
Legit.ng reported that the two celebrity marriages ignited heated comparisons online, considering their time gap.
The former DMW executive looked above the demeaning comments online to pray for Sharon's new home, spurring reactions online.
