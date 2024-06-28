Nigerian international artist Davido melted the hearts of netizens as he sent a congratulatory message to Sharon Ooja

Legit.ng reported that the two celebrity marriages ignited heated comparisons online, considering the time gap between them

The former DMW executive looked above the demeaning comments online to pray for Sharon's new home, spurring reactions online

Nigerian international artist David Adeleke warmed the hearts of many online as he looked past the social media antagonism towards his marriage ceremony to celebrate actress Sharon Ooja's union.

Recall that Davido and his wife Chioma had their traditional marriage on June 25, two days before Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke had theirs on June 27.

Davido congratulated Sharon Ooja on her marriage. Credit: @stanlophotography, @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Netizens who enjoy comparing public figures did not fail to do the same with Davido and Chioma's Chivido 2024 and Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke's LoveUnitesUS24 weddings.

Some netizens believed Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding received the most attention from Nigerians.

In contrast, others felt Sharon Ooja's wedding beat the music star's own on several levels, such as the wedding venue decor, celebrities' outfits, guests in attendance, and the overall procedure at both events.

Davido congratulates Sharon

Davido took the comments of one of the recent posts Sharon made about her wedding to congratulate her on the successful event.

The musician prayed for the actress to have an eternal blissful union.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, May your union last a lifetime."

See the post below:

Davido's message to Sharon trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyeka_chinwe:

"You all see why Davido is loved, right??...A very happy and sweet soul.."

browniwales:

"Davido is such a sweet soul."

lanky_ree:

"So for una mind sharon ooja is davido's competition for this wedding ceremony matter? Cus whats with all this plenty take here and there. Naaa, Nigerians are badly behaved. trying to water down all the beauty we saw on Tuesday because of comparison? No way i am fron here. Mxm."

official_jayvee91:

"I tap from this miracle of these 2 newly wed for mine sooner than I expected in Jesus name. Bitter souls can continue the only thing I know is celebrate with those that are celebrating and from there yours will come."

intimatecare.ng:

"Only a bitter soul won’t like Davido."

beccaszn:

"The hall waz so beautiful and Sharon’s smiles are sooooo contagious!! Wish them both a blissful married life."

fav_luxury_wears:

"Only a witch ii not love davido adeleke davido adeleke d whole world love you ❤️❤️❤️ but God love u more."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

Source: Legit.ng