Nigerian singer Patoranking was present at the Emirate Stadium during Arsenal's Premier League clash against Man City

The music star," who is a big fan of Arsenal also had the honour to present the Player of the Month (POTM) award to Alex Zinchenko

Popular Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and followers, took to the singer's comment section to hail him

Popular dancehall star Patoranking set a new achievement for himself in the English Premier League (EPL).

Patoranking, a big supporter of the North London club Arsenal was present at Emirate Stadium during their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night, February 15.

Patoraking shares moments of him at Emirate stadium.

Source: Instagram

Patoranking was recognized by the Gunners as he presented the "Best player of the month of January” award to Arsenal's defender and Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko before the match against Man City.

Sharing pictures and a video via his Instagram page, Patoranking wrote:

“I was honored to present ‘The player of the month’ award to Alex Zinchenko last night. Not the result we wanted but we move.”

See Patoranking's post, including a video below:

Fans hail Patoranking

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many, including popular businessman Obi Cubana wrote:

"World best.....dey dunno ."

See other reactions below:

kenepisode:

"This one too sweet me ."

"elechiafc:

"World best. You made us proud in the stadium yesterday bro ."

mrch"dozie:

"Forever a Gunner ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

chined"ikedieze:

"Pato is a gunner Nice1 bro ❤️ #coyg."

thebobusofdrik:"fixxy___:

"Una still collect sah ."

ken"zeez:

"Only people wey sabi the meaning of WORLD BEST make them like this comment ❤️."

vitoralimusic:

"ALUBARIKA ALUBARIKA , from Aj down to Emirates Stadium ."

iamnasboi:

"Help me tell dem say dem make water leave my eye yesterday night. Congratulations by the way ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng