Verydarkman Changes Mouth Says His Ready to Apologise to Iyabo and Paulo, but Gives Conditions
- Controversial social media personality Verydarkman doesn't seem willing yet to let go of his beef with Iyabo Ojo, Paulo and Obi Cubana
- In a clip he recently shared on his page, VDM shares the one thing that would make him apologise to Iyabo Ojo
- He also noted that he was willing to apologise to Iyabo Ojo's billionaire lover and nightlife king, Obi Cubana
Controversial social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, seems set to find a resolution for his beef with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, her billionaire lover, Paulo and Obi Cubana.
In a recent clip shared on his social media handles, Verydarkman stated that he was ready to go on his knees to apologise for what he said about Iyabo Ojo, but on one condition.
He noted that he would apologise when Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo could prove that he called the movie star a failed actress and scammer.
VDM vows to rubbish Iyabo and Paulo
However, the social media activist quickly noted that he deserved an apology as long as Iyabo Ojo couldn't provide video evidence of the moment he called her a failed actress or mentioned her name directly.
VDM further noted that if he doesn't get the apology, he will only stop calling Iyabo Ojo and Paulo once they do the right thing.
Watch viral clip below:
Comments trail VDM's video
See some of the reactions that trailed Verydarkman's video where he promised to apologise to Iyabo Ojo:
@teeto__olayeni:
Iyabo Ojo shares evidence VDM asked for, dares him to apologise, fans kick, "He no mention una name"
"I love how this movie dey play out....E too sweetttt. VDM carry gooooooooo,your enablers dey your back."
@its__ishmael:
"We all know you were talking about her so stop all these lies!!"
@governors_violinist:
"If you are still supporting this mumu .. You need to see a psychiatrist Asap."
@i_am_opulent:
"So did Obi cubana call your name? Everything Iyabo said about your mom is true, cos if she trained you properly there is no way you’ll be out here talking like you were not raised by a woman or like you don’t have elders in your village..."
Paul Okoye calls out VDM
Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.
The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.
While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.
