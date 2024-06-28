Davido appeared to have thrown his weight behind talent manager Paulo Okoye amid the latter's beef with VeryDarkMan

The music star, in an old video shared by Paulo, confirmed the talent manager helped secure his first 10 million deal

Davido's elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, also shared more details about the deal, stirring reactions

Music star David Adeleke Davido has reacted to a video shared by Paulo Okoye in which he revealed how the talent manager helped him secure his first N10 million deal despite having only one song, Dami Duro, at the time.

Paulo shared the video amid his viral beef with controversial activist Verydarkman.

Davido and his brother confirmed Paulo's role in singer's career. Credit: @davido @paulo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paulo had sent a message to Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest and others to pick between him and Verydarkman.

Sharing an old video of him with Davido, Paulo wrote:

"Is all about hardwork !!! Respect!!! Then Davido have on One song !!! Duro!! I fight for that job for him !! The company say no to me 6x I come back fighting before they say Yes it is well !!! !!! I'm not born with golden spoon is just hard work."

Davido, his brother, react to Paulo's video

The singer, who appears to support Paulo, simply wrote in the comment 'fact.'

Sharing more details about the deal, Davido's elder brother Adewale Adeleke, aka Chairman HKN, wrote:

"Yep our first endorsement, MTN was done by you sir @pauloo2104. You forever played a major role in David’s story! God bless you."

Watch the video Paulo shared below:

What people are saying about Davido's reaction to Paulo's post

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

queenlouis4:

"If vdm is not afraid of anybody make he drag david first."

yadebiaye:

"And that's the person being disrespected! Omo! Social media is a leveler sha."

kemxy_699:

"Never forget the good deeds of people. David is humble I see."

Iyabo Ojo's lover slams VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo, had slammed VeryDarkMan over his utterances.

In his reaction to VDM's call-out, Paulo blasted him for coming for his woman. He noted that the person who cursed the social media activist was dead.

The businessman reprimanded him for attending a wedding to watch people who gatecrashed the place.

