After several months of back and forth, legendary Nigerian comic actor Mr Ibu is finally set to be laid to rest

Clips from the late actor's night of tribute in Enugu have surfaced in social media, and many have reacted to the trending images of his wife and kids

His close pals from the movie industry, including Charles Onojie, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum, were spotted at the tribute night

After months of controversies, the family of late Nollywood actor John Okechuckwu Okafor, Mr Ibu, is finally set to bury the legendary comic.

Photos and videos from the late actor's Night of Tribute in Enugu have recently emerged on social media, and they have got people talking.

Reactions as clips from Mr Ibu's Night of Tribute in Enugu emerges online.

Images of the late actor's third wife, Stella Maris Okafor, and their kids left many in an emotional state of mind.

The Night of Tributes occurred on Wednesday, June 26, in Mr Ibu's home state, Enugu.

Mr Ibu's colleagues storm Enugu state

Photos of veteran actors, including Charles Inojie, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, and many others, attending Mr Ibu's night of tributes have gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mr Ibu died earlier in the year, March 2, 2024. However, months before his demise and after, he was trailed by controversies surrounding the donations given to his wife and kids for his leg surgery.

We also recall reporting how Mr Ibu's family came online to beg for financial support in their bid to raise funds for his burial.

Below are clips from Mr Ibu's Night of Tribute making the rounds online:

More images from Mr Ibu's night of tribute:

Netizens react to Mr Ibu's night of tribute

See some of the comments that trailed Mr Ibu's night of tribute:

@mightyroyal1:

"Omo this year really took alot of super stars."

@coralosaa:

"Well organised May his soul continue to rest well in peace."

@the_chef_khadi:

"Rest well legend."

@lorah_irez:

"Finally RIP legend."

@properties_by_susan:

"At the end of the day, it’s your direct family that has a lot to loose. The others will definitely move on."

@iamdbull:

"It looks so sophisticated and organized am impressed."

@nancy_amarachukwu:

"Rest in peace sir."

@prince_igb_comedy:

"Finally this man will rest."

@diaryof_a_ukkgirl:

"You will not die young nor lose any family member this year."

@billiondollarcollection:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Mr Ibu's wife raises concerns

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Stella Marris crying profusely on a hospital bed went viral.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star's wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Mr Ibu's wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

