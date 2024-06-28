The month of June was overrun with news of top Nigerian celebrities getting married traditionally

Afrobeats star Davido finally tied the knot with his partner Chioma while Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja got traditionally married to her man

Davido and Sharon Ooja’s wedding ceremonies triggered comparisons from Nigerians, considering their close proximity to each other in dates

Nigerian social media users had their hands full with celebrity marriages after top singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and popular actress Sharon Ooja decided to get married in June 2024.

Interestingly, the two celebrities had their traditional wedding ceremonies only days apart, and netizens who have been known to enjoy comparing public figures did not fail to do the same with Davido and Chioma’s Chivido 2024 and Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke’s LoveUnitesUS24 weddings.

While Davido and Chioma got married on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Sharon Ooja and her man, Ugo Nwoke, got married on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Chivido 2024 and Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremonies made headlines for various reasons, with some things standing out for fans, including the wedding venue decor, celebrities' outfits, guests in attendance, and the overall procedure at both events.

Some netizens believed Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding received the most attention from Nigerians, while others felt Sharon Ooja’s wedding beat the music star’s own on several levels.

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from Nigerians who compared Chivido 2024 and Sharon Ooja’s wedding. Read them below:

This tweep said Sharon’s wedding hall was much better than Davido’s wedding venue:

Bills used Sharon’s wedding decor to advise Lagos wedding planners on what a party hall should look like. He noted that Davido needed to fire his decorator:

Big Cruise described Davido’s wedding as classless as he praised Sharon’s own:

Azeez Adams compared Sharon Ooja’s bridesmaids to Chioma’s own. He said one was better than the other:

Read some comments from Instagram below:

janemary_kadi:

“This decor beats chivido own.”

chi_nazam:

“This is Decoration it’s screaming Luxury !!! the person that did Davido own be like he or she just chop the money.”

misschindiya:

“The is is what I thought Davidos wedding would be like.”

divabyqbwigs:

“The Decor is Decoring because why does this look like an AI designed venue.. too Dope for words .”

However, there were some other netizens who did not appreciate the comparison between Davido and Sharon Ooja’s weddings. Read their comments below:

Jabar had this to say:

Omotayo tweeted this:

Glam City praised both weddings:

Enitan taunted those making comparisons:

Aros advised fans to appreciate both weddings without comparing:

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

