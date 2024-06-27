Nigerian singer Portable joined the argument about who earns more between musicians and footballers

The controversial act in a viral video claimed that he and his colleagues earned more than renowned sportsmen

Zazu, in his footage, tried to strengthen his claim as he also mentioned that artists made more income than fraudsters, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, made a bold statement about musicians' incomes.

Portable compared musicians' earnings to footballers' income and came to the conclusion that the former gained more than the later

In a viral video spotted by Legit.ng, Portable went on to solidify his claims by stating that musicians earned more than drug dealers and ritualists.

He implied that athletes couldn't compete monetarily with artists by highlighting the massive profits made by music streaming services like Apple Music.

It is a misconception, according to Portable, that football players make more money than musicians.

"Music money is bigger than football money. Music money is bigger than rituáls or fráud money."

Watch his video below:

Portable spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Omotoyobola:

"He hasn’t tasted football money, buh has tasted music money, he can only talk about what the one he’s tasted . Buh for someone like me wey never taste any of it, make I go warm my eba chop."

@Bilal_of_lagos:

"If Iheanancho dash am his 1 week wages now he go change mouth."

@lil_maamiii:

"Until Kobbie buy u as pet, your mind nor go calm."

@Uzanethegoat:

"Yeah I agree, music will continue paying you for life as long as your songs are good, football once you retire nothing for you."

@sales_unwana:

"Portable's statement is bold, but is it grounded in reality

@Watchman_4U:

"You don see any footballer way them arrest say him no pay for car ?"

@nagash_OG:

"Settles what debate? Portable that got arrested because he didn’t finish paying for a car What does he know about football money?"

@Freak_Ant34:

"Very big cap. Sha I no dey expect much from Portable."

