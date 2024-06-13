Nigerian singer Wizkid made a name for himself once again with the celebration of his debut album Superstar

The Ojuelegba hit maker appreciated his creator for his musical journey and noted that it has been 13 years since the release of 'Superstar'

A new development buzzed the internet as the iconic body of work displaced a couple of new albums on Apple Music

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, has proven his legacy once more. His debut album, "Superstar," recently achieved a new feat.

The infectious Afrobeats album, released 13 years ago, is number 3 of the top 10 albums on Apple Music Nigeria.

Wizkid’s Superstar album made a giant stride on Apple Music. Credit: @wizkid

Wiz celebrated the album's anniversary a few days ago and revealed that he was a millionaire in every currency.

A couple of industry bigwigs also celebrated the album while narrating how the body of work affected their lives.

The album trails first place "The Year I Turned 21" by Mavin singer Ayra Starr and second place "Born in the Wild" by Tems.

About Superstar album

Superstar was released by Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment on June 12, 2011.

Production was handled by Samklef, E-Kelly, Jay Sleek, Shizzi, DJ Klem, Masterkraft, Q-Beats, Banky W and Vebee.

The work involves collaborations with Wande Coal, D'Prince, Banky W, and Skales. It had singles like 'Holla at Your Boy,' 'Tease Me/Bad Guys,' 'Don't Dull,' 'Love My Baby,' 'Pakurumo,'and 'Oluwa Lo Ni.'

It was the best-rated album by an upcoming artist and sold five million physical copies in 2011, making it the best-selling Nigerian album of the year.

See the screenshot below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's Susperstar's album

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@0luwat0sin_:

" them no dey hear your gbedu again"

@heismacha:

"This is insane from an Album of 13 years? Longevity."

@aracasual1:

"Banky W album."

@Shakash32837257:

"You made a mistake. It's Adesua Album."

@Basholas:

"Number 1 is the goal."

@Big_Trevor23:

"I woke to streaming the full album."

@TejustPatrick:

"Shey FC kmow say na eme dey chop the superstar money sha."

@stephenswurld:

"Legendary album all the way to the top after 13 years of release… one big fuckking achievement."

omocr7:

"Lmao wiz achieving all of these out of pure love from fans if you be the other guy you no go use money push your thing?"

Wizkid’s Superstar enters Top 100 on UK Apple Music

The Nigerian musician gained a similar giant stride but on international level in 2021.

The singer's debut Superstar album entered the top 100 on the UK Apple Music after 10 years of its release.

Nigerians reacted to Wizkid's Superstar album's achievement then, with many with many complimenting the amazing body of work.

