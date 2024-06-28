Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she linked up with 2024 presidential candidate Peter Obi

The video showed the moment Peter Obi joined the crowd to chant Patience Ozokwo's alias 'Mama G'

The adorable video of the two prominent figures at Mr Ibu's burial has warmed hearts, with many hailing Peter Obi

More videos from the funeral of the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, which took place at Nkanu West local government area, Enugu state, on Friday, June 28, have continued to emerge online.

A recent video showed veteran actress Patience Ozokwo and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi were among the popular faces that graced the event.

Peter Obi links up with Mama G at Mr Ibu's burial. Credit: @patienceozokwo @peterobi

Peter Obi joins crowd to hail Patience Ozokwo

The veteran actress put up a heartwarming video showing the moment Peter Obi and his entourage approached her at Ibu's funeral.

A clip showed Obi joining the crowd to chant 'Mama G' before hugging her. The duo were later seen conversing in low tones.

Sharing the video on her page, Ozokwo wrote:

""All for our dear colleague #MrIbu Thank you for joining us #PeterObi Thank you #AGN May God continue to console his family."

Recall that Mr Ibu died on March 2, 2024, after battling an ailment.

Netizens react to Patience Ozokwo's video with Peter Obi

Mr Ibu's burial committee seeks public donations.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a committee set up to organise the burial of the late actor Mr Ibu had requested the public's assistance in laying him to rest.

Recall that the comic actor passed away some months ago, and arrangements have been put in place to give him a befitting burial.

The committee, which is made up of his family and friends, hopes that the fans of the deceased will show some support.

