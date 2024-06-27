"Daughters of Jezebel": Moment Two Ladies Were Bounced For Their Dressing at Davido's Wedding Trends
- A video of two beautiful ladies have been seen after they were bounced at the gate of Davido's wedding
- The singer got married on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 to Chioma, his lover of many years in a star-studded ceremony
- In the clip, one of the ladies was seen trying to call someone they know so they can gain accesses to the ceremony
More details have emerged about the people, who were denied access to the wedding ceremony of Afrobeat singer, Davido.
Legit.ng had reported that Davido had his wedding to Chioma in a lavish ceremony which took place at the Habour Point, Lagos Island on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
In the viral recording, two ladies, who left little to the imagination, were held at the entrance of the ceremony as security men prevented them from gaining access inside.
Ladies covered their chest in viral video
In the video, one of the ladies tried to make a phone call to someone, who could assist them in entering the venue of the Grammy Award nominee's wedding.
At a point, they were both covering their chests as they scamper for covering after a cameraman focused on them.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the video of the two ladies being bounced
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some below:
@the_real_della:
"The girl is beautiful sha."
@davixdeboss:
"When u dress inappropriate why you dey use hand cover am."
@adoligodwin:
"Daughters of Jezebel don enter street."
@tomiotegbade:
"Ashawo wan dine with billionaires."
@prizzy.presh:
"Na bre$st they wan show us."
@sirben_:
"Lack of home training."
@nanya_jemine:
"People children."
@don_patoo:
"Gate Crashers with no IV ."
@ebialadoris:
"Nonsense girls una for remove clothes.'
@joannaperren:
"Shame unto the person who recorded her instead of helping her fix her clothes."
