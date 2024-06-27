A video of two beautiful ladies have been seen after they were bounced at the gate of Davido's wedding

The singer got married on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 to Chioma, his lover of many years in a star-studded ceremony

In the clip, one of the ladies was seen trying to call someone they know so they can gain accesses to the ceremony

More details have emerged about the people, who were denied access to the wedding ceremony of Afrobeat singer, Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had his wedding to Chioma in a lavish ceremony which took place at the Habour Point, Lagos Island on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In the viral recording, two ladies, who left little to the imagination, were held at the entrance of the ceremony as security men prevented them from gaining access inside.

Ladies prevented from entering Davido's wedding venue. Photo credit@bellanaijawedding/@davido

Source: Instagram

Ladies covered their chest in viral video

In the video, one of the ladies tried to make a phone call to someone, who could assist them in entering the venue of the Grammy Award nominee's wedding.

At a point, they were both covering their chests as they scamper for covering after a cameraman focused on them.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video of the two ladies being bounced

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some below:

@the_real_della:

"The girl is beautiful sha."

@davixdeboss:

"When u dress inappropriate why you dey use hand cover am."

@adoligodwin:

"Daughters of Jezebel don enter street."

@tomiotegbade:

"Ashawo wan dine with billionaires."

@prizzy.presh:

"Na bre$st they wan show us."

@sirben_:

"Lack of home training."

@nanya_jemine:

"People children."

@don_patoo:

"Gate Crashers with no IV ."

@ebialadoris:

"Nonsense girls una for remove clothes.'

@joannaperren:

"Shame unto the person who recorded her instead of helping her fix her clothes."

Sabinus withdraws cash gift from Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sabinus had revoked a cash gift he wanted to give to Davido for his wedding because he was not in Nigeria.

He apologised to the singer and said that if he was around, he would have given Davido a cash gift.

According to hm, the money which is $50 was just under his bed as he was not using it, he however promised to give him next time.

Source: Legit.ng