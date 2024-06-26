A video showing a funny conversation between Cubana Chiefpriest and VeryDarkMan at Davido's wedding is trending

Chiefpriest was seen warning the controversial influencer against calling anyone at Davido's wedding out

VeryDarkMan's response stirred hilarious reactions among social media users

Music star David Adeleke Davido's traditional wedding to Chioma Adeleke may be over, but more fun videos from the lavish party have continued to emerge online.

Several celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Victor Osimhen, the Psquare brothers, and VeryDarkMan, were spotted at the colourful event.

Cubana Chiefpriest laughs as he warns Verydarkman. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest @veryblackdarkman @davido

Video of VeryDarkMan and Chiefpriest's conversation trends

Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido's bestie, shared the same table with VeryDarkMan and footballer Victor Osimhen.

During a funny conversation with the controversial activist, Chiefpriest wwarnedVDM against calling out anyone who attended Davido's wedding.

"Don't call out anyone here o," the celebrity barman said while laughing.

VDM's who got the message was seen smiling sheepishly.

Watch the video of Cubana Chiefpriest warning VDM below:

Netizens react as Chiefpriest warns VDM

Legit.ng gathered some of hilarious comments, read them below:

allovergifted7:

"He tell am well."

sukar_72:

"He compose sharp make dem no pursue am , no Cho Cho Cho for here."

okenyi_ogechukwu:

"Cp no want wahala for em man day What are friends for …"

solomonsephine:

"He sharply dodged another case."

ikenna.onwuasoanya:

"If he call anybody out we go seize en ring light collect en pure water."

fun_funsses:

"Dem sharply warm werey do not call anybody out here. Cause him Cho Cho Cho too much."

big_stuner_100:

"Them dash vdm cloth he no fit afford Am."

nikzy80:

"Cubana bn doin like na him pay for everything. Headmaster."

teddymayana:

"Poor man in the wedding verydarkman."

kingniixk:

"Na now you go realize your insignificance…..always assuming they’re all on the same level…this is when the rich tell you don’t embarrass us in public just face your free food you come chop & be a good boy."

