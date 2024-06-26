Cubana Chiefpriest Warns VDM Against Calling Out Anyone at Davido’s Wedding, His Reaction Trends
- A video showing a funny conversation between Cubana Chiefpriest and VeryDarkMan at Davido's wedding is trending
- Chiefpriest was seen warning the controversial influencer against calling anyone at Davido's wedding out
- VeryDarkMan's response stirred hilarious reactions among social media users
Music star David Adeleke Davido's traditional wedding to Chioma Adeleke may be over, but more fun videos from the lavish party have continued to emerge online.
Several celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Victor Osimhen, the Psquare brothers, and VeryDarkMan, were spotted at the colourful event.
Video of VeryDarkMan and Chiefpriest's conversation trends
Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido's bestie, shared the same table with VeryDarkMan and footballer Victor Osimhen.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
During a funny conversation with the controversial activist, Chiefpriest wwarnedVDM against calling out anyone who attended Davido's wedding.
"Don't call out anyone here o," the celebrity barman said while laughing.
VDM's who got the message was seen smiling sheepishly.
Watch the video of Cubana Chiefpriest warning VDM below:
Netizens react as Chiefpriest warns VDM
Legit.ng gathered some of hilarious comments, read them below:
allovergifted7:
"He tell am well."
sukar_72:
"He compose sharp make dem no pursue am , no Cho Cho Cho for here."
okenyi_ogechukwu:
"Cp no want wahala for em man day What are friends for …"
solomonsephine:
"He sharply dodged another case."
ikenna.onwuasoanya:
"If he call anybody out we go seize en ring light collect en pure water."
fun_funsses:
"Dem sharply warm werey do not call anybody out here. Cause him Cho Cho Cho too much."
big_stuner_100:
"Them dash vdm cloth he no fit afford Am."
nikzy80:
"Cubana bn doin like na him pay for everything. Headmaster."
teddymayana:
"Poor man in the wedding verydarkman."
kingniixk:
"Na now you go realize your insignificance…..always assuming they’re all on the same level…this is when the rich tell you don’t embarrass us in public just face your free food you come chop & be a good boy."
Why Cubana Chiefpriest celebrated over case with EFCC
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest looked excited as he revealed that his court case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been settled.
Recall that the anti-graft agency accused him of abusing the naira as he was seen spraying the Nigerian currency at an event.
The socialite was glad he was free to attend the trending wedding of Davido and his wife, Chioma.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng