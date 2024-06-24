Nigerian singer Davido and his partner Chioma’s upcoming wedding has continued to cause great excitement online

The DMW boss’ hypeman, Special Spesh, posted a video showcasing bundles of dollar bills for the big event

The video sparked a series of reactions online, with netizens noting that it was meant for spraying at the wedding to avoid naira abuse

David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland’s upcoming wedding has been sorted as far as spraying money is concerned.

The celebrity couple is to get hitched in Lagos on June 25, 2024, and the DMW boss’ hypeman, Special Spesh, has given a hint of how spraying money at the party would go.

On his official Instagram page, Spesh shared a video showcasing several thick bundles of dollar bills only a day before the celebrity wedding.

The bundles of dollar bills were laid out on a bed beside a thick and heavy travelling bag commonly called ‘Ghana Must Go’. Spesh shared a video with an audio of Davido’s No Competition track playing in the background.

Peeps react to bundles of dollars for Chivido

The video of Special Spesh showcasing dollar bundles only hours before Davido and Chioma’s wedding got many netizens excited. Many of them noted that the celebrity couple were trying to avoid trouble with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over naira mutilation claims.

boostawaterboi2024:

"This 9ja EFCC no get mouth again ."

kinggeorgetown_:

"We spending dollar not naira ."

Tobi_d_genius:

"Naira no fit stop us ."

officialkunlex:

“At Least they can stray dollar . No Efcc .”

itsebuka_:

“EFCC ain't got nothing on 30BG we spraying dollars .”

9jainnerear:

“How EFCC go do now as dollar chock .”

Onesco_global:

“Nothing concern EFCC for this one .”

Triple_r_adebisi':

“Yes ooo dis is not naira we are spending dollar tomorrow .”

backendforeign__:

“You don hack am lol .”

Lowkiresult01:

“So na dollar Una won abuse .”

jay_dplug001:

“Ok as them say no abusing the Naira una switch to dollar … Money na water.”

Escravosboy:

“Dollar no be legal tender for nigeria we fit spray am .. their father lool.”

Alexsanzo81:

“Money na water.”

Ejineokoroafor:

“Is about to go down .”

Slottiett:

“Spray as you like #Efcc no fit .”

Davido's dad lands in private jet for son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.

With only two days to the big event, the Grammy-nominated music star took to his official social media pages to share videos of his billionaire father landing from his jet for the nuptials.

In one of his posts, the door of his father’s private jet, one of the biggest in the world, was left open for the billionaire to disembark.

