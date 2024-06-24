A video of comedian Bovi hyping Wizkid during one of the editions of Headies Award has surfaced online

According to Bovi, the singer does not talk too much, just a tweet from his or emoji will get people's emotion running

Fans of the singer were happy about the video as they reacted happily in the comment section, but 30 BG fans were not happy about it

An old video of comedian Bovi Ugboma speaking about Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has been sighted online.

In the clip, the humour merchant praised Wizkid for his ability to set the internet on fire with his tweet without uttering a word.

According to him, the Grammy Award winner can trigger reactions with just emojis. The comedian prayed for Wizkid's grace as he noted that the singer was now bigger than him.

Old video of Bovi hyping Wizkid surfaces. Photo credit @officalbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi says Wizkid made Duncan Mighty

In the recording, Bovi also noted that Wizkd was the person, who made Duncan Mighty.

Stating further, he noted that anyone that Wizkid features will be a made man.

This came after the cryptic message shared by the 'Made in Lagos' crooner, where he took a swipe at Davido. Fans of Wizkid were happy about the tweet as they reacted to it.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Bovi said about Wizkid.l Here are some of the comments below:

@_itz_ewaoluwa:

"Na the LOL still dey make them cry since last night ."

@boyjoey_:

"Wizkid dey make Nigerians throwback on Monday. Popsy for a reason."

@ejibha_b:

"High frequency type shii."

@rickphil_ray:

"Star boy but bovi na craze o."

@collogie_of_liverpool:

"Aren’t you guys already tired of this comparison?"

@_oyiza:

"His tweet they always scatter internet."

@iam_agatha_dc:

"Baba grace too much."

@ololufe247:

"Can't wait for church to open."

@ayoblazzy:

"Person wey be oracle, Wizkid wey be god for music industry, believe it or not other celebs dey worship wizkid no worry.Wizkid na Baba."

Man slams Wizkid ahead of album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a man on Twitter had made an observation about Wizkid and his singing prowess as he issued a stern warning to him.

He uploaded the singer's part in 'Apala Disco' and criticized it as rubbish, stating that he can't accept such poor quality in his upcoming song 'Morayo'.

Fans of the music act known as Wizkid FC were in the comments section to angrily react to the observation of the man.

Source: Legit.ng