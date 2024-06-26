Global site navigation

Davido Laments About Marrying Chioma, Video Goes Viral: “E No Easy to Marry an Igbo Woman”
by  Oke-Hortons Nosa 2 min read
  • A video of Nigerian singer Davido talking about his wife, Chioma and marrying into an Igbo family has gone viral
  • In the trending clip, Davido was heard lamenting about marrying an Igbo woman and how challenging it is
  • The singer looked exhausted in the clip while he was heard warning his friends about marrying into an Igbo family

Amid the Chivido 2024 celebrations, a video of the groom and Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, lamenting the Igbo wedding culture has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Davido warned his friends about getting into a relationship and marrying an Igbo woman.

Davido laments about marrying an Igbo woman.
Newly married Nigerian singer Davido warns his friends about marrying an Igbo woman and why. Photo credit: @davido/@sabiradio
Source: Instagram

During the conversations with his friends, the Nigerian singer shared that it is very challenging to marry into an Igbo family and take their daughter as a wife.

The singer told his friends that if they were unsure about their love for the woman, they should try marrying an Igbo woman, especially one from Imo state.

"If e easy put body" - Davido brags

The viral clip emerged hours after Davido's traditional wedding had ended, and he was getting ready for the after party.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido and his wife, Chioma, joined veteran Afrojuju singer King Sunny Ade on stage at Chivido 2024.

More clips from the Chivido afterparty have emerged on social and one of the captivating moments making the rounds was the way Davido hugged Olamide Baddo when he arrived at his afterparty.

Watch the moment Davido lamented about marrying an Igbo woman:

Reactions trail video of Davido lamenting Igbo culture

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's video as he lamented about marrying an Igbo woman:

@dhameikay:

"Dat sexxxy voice is it from Lati’s mouth? u dominit."

@mimibee2021:

"Lati voice sexxxy."

@chinny_twinie:

"IGBO AMAKA."

@ogemona_mordi:

"Wow, Lati sounds different from how he looks."

@shop_essentialleng:

"One advice?! Don't marry an Igbo woman, especially from Imo state!!"

@preccy_floral_decor:

"You married the best."

@norah_pearlz:

"We are special and that’s on period."

@phenomenalnancy:

"Is this the right time to mention that I'm a gorgeous Igbo Woman from Imo State?"

@onyinye______chi:

"She kan be Imo babe join."

@adamma.ifyy:

"He’s sooo happy like “finally” kind of happy happy married life 001."

@offical_sunmi_:

"This man is drunk happy married life OBO."

@riaz_kitchen:

"AwwwwwIgbo women are the best get yourself one."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng previously reported an old clip of Chef Chi sharing how she met her musician husband.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

Source: Legit.ng

