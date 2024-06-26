Handsome Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has called out singer David Adeleke aka Davido, for not inviting him to his wedding

Davido had social media in a chokehold on Tuesday, June 25, when he wedded his beautiful wife, Chioma

Not all celebrities were invited, and sadly, Kunle Remi was on that list, which led him to social media to call out the groom

As crowded as David Adeleke's wedding was on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, not all celebrities were invited.

It is no longer news that Davido's wedding was organized strictly by invitation, which meant that many celebrities were left off the invitation list.

Actor Kunle Remi maintains he has steeze and composure, although he was not invited to Chivido. Credit: @mazitundeednut, @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

The invitation exempted Kunle Remi, a Nigerian actor, who, in turn, went to his official Instagram page to cry out about missing out on catching an in-person glimpse of the singer's societal wedding.

The actor shared a picture of his friend, Deyemi Okanlawon's teary eye, with a voiceover depicting his tears. He sadly lamented how he should have been at the wedding like others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch Kunle Remi's video here:

Recall that Kunle Remi married Tiwi earlier this year, which left many ladies heartbroken.

Videos from his wedding activities went viral, as social media users named his wife a silent baddie.

Reactions to Kunle Remi's video

See some reactions from social media users below:

@deyemitheactor:

"Looool… What is it? Haven’t you done enough?"

@akahnnani:

"I can’t stand you KR!!"

@diana_childs:

"You are a goat!"

@ruthosarenoma:

"Davido go wan whine you. But no panic."

@_iamjaydee:

"The torment, the torture!!"

@yourpersonalhypegirl:

"You sef do wedding you no call us abi you think say we forget ni."

Bimbo Ademoye plays best man at KR's wedding

More videos from Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi's traditional wedding have emerged on social media.

The Nollywood actor's best friend Bimbo Ademoye and skit maker Layi Wasabi were part of his groomsmen as they rocked the white outfit.

Bimbo, who shared a video of her and the actor, left many gushing after she revealed she was his best man.

Source: Legit.ng