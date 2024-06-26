Nigerian influencer Abike Halima Raheem, better known as Papaya, was also a guest at Davido and Chioma's wedding

The influencer was seen dancing with the couple in a clip that has been trending online as they took pictures together

She was also spotted gifting them wads of cash as a result of the warning from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

Abike Halima Raheem, a Nigerian influencer known as Papaya, was among the unending guests at the famous Chivido wedding.

David Adeleke finally sealed the forever deal with his wife, Chioma Avril Adeleke, on June 25, 2024, and it was and still is the talk of the town.

Papaya trends after giving Chivido bundles of cash. Credit: @mazitundeednut, @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

Many important dignitaries from all works of life graced the event, including former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a video shared on Papaya's official Instagram page, she talked and danced with the latest couple in town while they took pictures together.

Another part of the reel showed her dancing to the couple with bundles of cash as they were seated.

In her caption, the influencer noted that it was safe to gift the couple bundles of cash in accordance with the EFCC's warnings.

Nonetheless, some spectators opined that Chioma does not seem to like Payaya, as they noted she smiled fakely while taking pictures together. For others, Chioma was only too tired to cuff out a genuine smile.

See Papaya's post below;

Netizens react to Papaya's gift to Chivido

See some reactions below:

@mopreciious_:

"I don’t think chef chi like her."

@du_bois7:

"You see as 001 look you."

@clean_coinx:

"You get luck say chief priest no catch you."

@omobolanle659:

"It’s not fake smiles,they are just stressed, e easy make person no sleep since yesterday?or u think say to organize party easy?"

@wunmi_yofarelng:

"That’s 1.5m Biggest Paps."

@secondson00s:

"Why are throwing pure water inside the ocean ma’am."

@ifashugar_01:

"The money wasn’t necessary."

Zlatan scattered my friendship with Davido - Portable

Controversial Street-pop singer Portable has sparked emotions on social media after he went on IG Live to talk about Davido and Chioma's wedding.

During a recent Live session, the Street-pop crooner shared how Davido invited him to his wedding, and he had agreed to attend.

Portable shared how Davido revoked the wedding invite after Zlatan Ibile called him and poisoned OBO's mind against him.

Source: Legit.ng