The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing as one of the country's biggest music stars, Davido, finally ties the knot with his long-time partner, Chioma

Clips from Chioma's surprise bridal shower have leaked on social media, and the view has been nothing but a dreamy ovation for the bride-to-be

In one of the clips making the rounds, Chioma was spotted looking stunned when she walked into an event centre and found out that was the location for her bridal shower

After nearly four years of waiting for the famous Chivido wedding, Nigerian music fans will finally get to see the music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, tie the knot with his long-time partner Chioma Rowland.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the IV for the Chivido 2024 wedding leaked online, and we also published an article about the pre-wedding pictures of a power couple.

Reactions have trailed the trending clips from Chioma's surprise bridal shower thrown for her by her friends. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, 23, 2024, Chioma's bridal shower took place. Clips from the event have made their way to social media, and it was nothing short of a dreamy celebration for the Adeleke-to-be.

Video of surprise Chioma at her shower trends

In one of the clips, the mother of two looked stunned when she was lured to the event centre where her bridal shower was held.

Another video from the shower showed Chioma dancing with her friends as they played games and had a swell time.

Below are some of the clips from the surprise bridal shower:

Moment Chioma arrived at her surprise bridal shower:

Reactions trail videos from Chioma's bridal shower

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending clips:

@estherebube111:

"Who no get data this period loose o."

@browniwales:

"This girl is too classy dam!❤️ Davido is blessed with this classy woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so cute see carriage and class nau."

@ijeoma.nwankpa:

"She's a beauty and unique in her own ways."

@mariameniolaimelda:

"She’s so lucky. Billionaire's wife."

@janezelle:

"She lost weight, looks really good on her."

@ebonyhautediva:

"This one sweet meeeeeeeee..kimonnnnnn."

@patienceeka:

"Happiness want wound me."

@morolagold:

"They look really good together. This is the wedding of the year."

@boyestical:

"What people don’t understand is that both of them naturally likes each other and it will be very difficult to break them."

@bad_beachieesonly:

"Am I the only one so happy for not seeing the normal and regular Lagos celebrities here , cus am tayad of their faces."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng