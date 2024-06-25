Cubana Chiefpriest was in an excited mood as he announced that his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had been struck out in court

The celebrity barman could not contain his joy as he thanked his lawyer and the anti-graft agency

He also revealed that he was on his way to the wedding of his close pals Davido and Chioma happening in Lagos

Celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, looked excited as revealed that his court case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been settled.

Cubana Chiefpriest is relieved from his case with the EFCC. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He was accused by the anti-graft agency of abusing the naira as he was seen spraying the Nigerian currency at an event.

The socialite was glad he was free to attend the trending wedding of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido and his wife, Chioma.

He also thanked the head of his legal team Chikaosolu Ojukwu, the EFCC, and the court for striking out his case after cautioning him.

Cubana Chiefpriest ad Davido are long-time friends and he expressed gratitude to the Feel crooner for not disappointing Chioma.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Several fans and colleagues of the celebrity barman have reacted to his video.

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Shut down."

@mcee_slimjoe:

"Na why we we dey call am goat."

@djsix7even:

"Money na still water. Thank God now na bundle bundle."

@iamdoncruze:

"You don dey go. Omo, my tailor day hold my cloth o."

@kingconcord_:

"We celebrating double."

@morgantobby:

"Ezemmuo carry chief priest for back of car."

@therayztv:

"Double celebrations."

@jafakidsgarden:

"CPtv congratulations God did it as always."

@donteetv:

"Congrats. We move. Money na water. No doubt."

@ekpenyongcb:

"Fantastic. Money na water."

@i_am_the_son_of_zion:

"Drip on drip."

