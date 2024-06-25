Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, is one loyal close associate of Davido, and he has proven that over the years

The nightlife boss defiled all odds to attend his blossom friend's wedding ceremony despite having his court hearing with EFCC today, June 25

A new video shared by Cubana Chiefpriest sparked reactions online as he also revealed the cost of his agbada

Nothing can stop Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, from attending his friend, Davido Adeleke, aka Davido's wedding.

It is no longer news that Cubana Chiefpriest has a pending court case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his action at a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

He was reportedly caught abusing N500 notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) when dancing at the Eko Hotel event.

Chiefpriest pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail of N10 million. The charges involved alleged spraying and tampering with the naira notes at social events, which was against the Central Bank Act 2007 provision.

According to Vanguard, the case against the celebrity barman has been moved to June 25, 2024, at the instance of the absent defendant. He was reported to have written a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

Sadly, the day fell on the same day as Davido's wedding. The singer's post saw him matching outfits with his car interior.

The celebrity barman also shocked his fans by noting that his agbada costs N7M. As he stepped into his car, the barman shouted, "OBO, I'm on my way," at the top of his voice.

Reactions to Chiefpreist's video

Legit.ng put some reactions together below:

@sainttracys:

"Today is today! Them go feel it!"

@gist_connect:

"The marriage will last button."

@donteetv:

"CP de Big Force and baddest influencer."

@official_og_chidon:

"Nobody knows Tomorrow no be for this Davido wedding."

@_jacksonmajay:

"Your captions Dey burst my head."

@i_am_lpt:

"I was appreciating the interior of the luxury the whole time."

@blessing_boy_001:

"Davido's best friend and most loyal friend, Chiefpriest."

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to court Case

Nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is reacting to his court case with the EFCC.

Recall that the arrest of the socialite was due to an alleged abuse of the naira while spraying at a party.

He took to his Instagram page to advise fans to steer clear of the commission as they are not to be messed with.

