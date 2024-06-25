The logistics manager of Davido, Israel DMW, got harsh reactions after he was caught blurring out one of the singer's groomsmen in the photos

Bobo Ajudua, the former lawyer of the singer was relieved of his duties but maintained a good relationship with him

Israel's action was heavily criticised by netizens and many wondered about the reason for his behaviour

The highly anticipated wedding of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, and his wife Chioma, is finally here, and one of his aides, Israel DMW, got attention to himself.

Davido, Isreal DMW, Bobo Ajudua rock classy outfits. Image credit: @israeldmw, @prince_ii

On his Instagram page, he posted pictures of himself, his boss, and the groomsmen. However, he blurred the face of Bobo Ajudua, Davido's former lawyer.

His action unsettled netizens and got him harsh comments on social media. Bobo Ajudua and Davido are no longer working together but they still maintained a good relationship. Hence, Davido asked him to join his groomsmen.

Isarel, with real name Israel Afeare, was not among the groomsmen and people compared him to the lawyer who made it to list.

See the blurred lawyer's picture in the fourth slide below:

Peeps drag Israel DMW

Several social media users have come for Israel DMW for blocking Bobo Ajudua's picture. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@nimi___nelson21:

"See why his wife left him. Too childish. Everything she has said about him is actually showcasing."

@pereegbiofficial:

"Israel is being too childish. Smh. Like a small boy."

@chefnshopper:

"Okay! But he’s wearing the asoebi and you’re not. Be calming down! Choose your battles and leave peoples battlęs for them."

@m.a.r.k.me:

"Isreal is so petty."

@isiomaa199:

"Israel is such a child. SMH."

@realyanboy:

"Israel no know say the lawyer get level and respect pass him for the 30bg. old man way never get pikin and wife dey zuor up and down dey chop free food. Time dey pass,"

@shenkez_peter:

"Israel, your oga no even put you for groomsmen. Try dey rest."

Isreal DMW speaks about Bobo Ajudua's sack

Isreal DMW has reacted to being accused of causing the split between Davido and his former lawyer.

Recall that in a leaked chat that went viral on Instagram, someone identified as iammaincity on IG shared that Isreal was going to pay for what he did.

In another chat, he slammed Isreal for always talking about things he has no business with or knows details of.

