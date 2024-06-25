As the day for Davido and Chioma’s much-anticipated wedding finally arrives, behind-the-scenes snippets have started making the rounds

A video went viral showcasing OBO’s customised throne for his nuptials

Many social media users reacted to the viral clip of Davido’s throne, and they had interesting comments

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his partner Chioma Ejiofor’s wedding day has finally arrived to the joy of fans.

Many Nigerians had been excitedly waiting for June 25, 2024, to come so that they could witness what they described as the wedding of the century.

Fans react to video of Davido's wedding throne. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Amid the preparations for the much-anticipated event, snippets from behind the scenes have made their way into the social media space.

Legit.ng spotted a viral video posted on Instagram by @jumokeslens showing Davido’s wedding throne in full display. The chair was made with cream leather and boldly had the singer’s alias attached to it.

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Davido’s wedding throne

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Davido’s throne for his wedding with Chioma. Read what some of them had to say below:

aaanuu__:

“We’re fully ready❤️.”

Awele_hob:

“I don ready my chair! We pin on this page today... oshey oremi.”

atikemakeovers:

“Make I buy data.”

borngreat_be_great:

“Isn't this just so beautiful?”

odamiss:

“Coming to America style, the world is definitely coming to Nigeria for Chivido. Both online and physically!!!!! They’re coming ❤️.”

Larmieevon:

“The day is finally here and we die here . Congratulations my favorite couple .”

therealsmallyoflagos:

“Let’s get the party started!!!‍.”

_yucee_datqueen:

“I’m crying already can’t sleep .”

sheenah_h:

“I'm so excited, I'm failing to sleep.”

fatoumataibrahimjabbi:

“She’s about to be a WIFE of a billionaire!!.”

agu_sto11:

“The day is upon us.”

nutellajenny:

“I tell una say yesterday and today na holiday una think say na play play .”

frank_pearls:

“We mount.”

official_queenjessy:

“Na mumu dey sleep.”

uche_didi:

“No sleep ooooteam chivido we gallant, we stand gidigba❤️.”

Bundles of dollars for Chivido wedding trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland’s upcoming wedding has been sorted as far as spraying money is concerned.

The DMW boss’ hypeman, Special Spesh, has given a hint of how spraying money at the party would go.

On his official Instagram page, Spesh shared a video showcasing several thick bundles of dollar bills only a day before the celebrity wedding.

Source: Legit.ng