Ahead of Chivido 2024, a video of Chioma's bridesmaid enjoying some pampering by international masseuses has surfaced

In the clip, two ladies were seen working on some of the bridesmaid who attended the relaxation soiree organised for Chioma

Netizens shared their reactions as they hailed Chioma and Davido for setting the standard for others to follow

Emotions are running high as Chivido 2024 is just a few hours to go. A posh video of the kind of treatment given to Chioma's bridesmaid ahead of the wedding has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Chioma was given a bridal shower and the groom, Davido also gatecrashed to the venue.

In the video making the rounds, some international masseuses were seen giving some bridesmaid VIP treatment at the relaxation party conducted after the bridal shower.

International masseuses seen pampering ladies at Chioma's party. Photo credit @davido

The ladies were siting on their seats as a professional came to attend to them. A special room was also set aside for more exclusive treatment, with all the gadgets meant for the purpose.

Recall that the much anticipated wedding between Davido and Chef Chi is taking pace on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 as invites of the ceremony were shared by the Timeless crooner himself to his friends.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the clip

Reactions have trailed the video of Chioma's bridesmaid and the treatment they got. Here are some of the comments below:

@slimdaddy_next:

"I’ll never be poor."

@mr_youngofficial:

"Chai and them be fine girls too smh whoever that did that is not good oh."

@guchihomeoffashion:

"I will never be poor in jesus name."

@westcogrills:

"Money good."

@iam_cupay:

"Money too good.... 001 don set record that will take years to break."

@oshahimself_:

"You guy no dey sleep."

@_leealways_:

"Maid from Philippines."

@johnnydepp_for_all:

"In this life have money oo. Na johnny depp tell you so."

@mc_barron_official:

"Wahala no come too much bai."

@nubianqueen0001:

"With how stressful Nigerian weddings are, this is a great idea."

Warri Pikin begs Davido's guests

Meanwhile, amid Davido's wedding, Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin received massive praise from her countrymen following her recent post.

Warri Pikin, who unfortunately won't be attending the wedding, gave important instructions to attendees so that she and online in-laws could enjoy the glamour on social media.

She listed the things that the guests must do for the online in-laws during the ceremony.

