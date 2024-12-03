Nollywood actress Princess Chineke has taken an unexpected career move by enlisting in the United States Army

The former beauty queen, who competed in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria competition, has switched from a glamorous lifestyle to one in the military

Sharing pictures of herself in the respectable uniform, she spoke of her decision and how excited she was

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen Princess Chineke has made a career-changing decision to join the United States Army.

Chineke, who previously represented her state in the prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant and has been in countless commercials, billboards, and fashion shows, has taken the oath to serve in the United States military.

Princess Chineke announced that she has joined the United States Army. Credit: @princesschineke

Source: Instagram

The announcement startled some of her fans, who remember her for her riveting performances in Nollywood.

She also had the title of Miss UNIBEN, which reflected her early successes in university.

Chineke explained her decision, expressing her strong feeling of duty and appreciation to her adopted country.

“I’m an American Soldier, I am a member of a team. We are the Army and proud of our name. We are the Army and proudly proclaim. I answered the call of service to my country, to serve the people of the United States. This I will defend. So help me God,” she wrote in a heartfelt statement.

Princess Chineke ended her address on a note of faith and patriotism: “God bless America. What God cannot do does not exist.”

See her post below:

Fans, netizens celebrate with Princess Chineke

Legit.ng gathered the reactions online:

dennisokoi:

"Congratulations 🎉. Do us proud! God's protection always!"

oga_boss_global:

"Congratulations Sis🫡🫡 May the Almighty God protect and bless you always."

ileazk_hemjay:

"Congratulations, Princess. God Almighty will keep close eye on you. You are protected."

anthonymonjaro:

"Haaaa …. Naa sister, abeg no go war ooh…. 😄😄😄 congrats my darling… serve your country well ooh."

bullfx_001:

"Congratulations 🎉 big sis, you'll always go ahead in peace and return in peace 🕊️ plus victory America."

