Social media has gone agog as fans of singer Davido and supporters of Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus gun for each other's heads because of a brewing rift between the two friends

Eniola Badmus and Davido have been quite very close friends for years, and even during the actresses' birthday, the singer turned up for her big time

However, it seems there is fire on the mountain at the moment, and the pair's relationship is on a frosty edge as Davido and his sister both unfollow the actress on Christmas day

Social media has been buzzing over the last few hours, as Davido and Eniola Badmus have both been trending after it was noticed that the Afrobeat singer had unfollowed his long-time friend.

The pair had shared a unique celebrity relationship that was hugely admired by many, both their fans, supporters and netizens.

Nigerians react to the report that Davido and his sister have both unfollowed Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus. Photo credit: @davido/@eniola_badmus

However, their close friendship seems to have hit a rock and is no longer in a good place, as Davido and his older sister Sharon Ademefun unfollow Eniola Badmus on Instagram.

See Davido's Instagram followings below; Eniola Badmus is no longer on the list:

Also, see Davido's sister's following below:

See netizens have reacted to Davido unfollowing Eniola Badmus on Instagram

@tiyinta:

"U guys just use ur sense for once! If he did then the reason is best known to him! Let him atleast have his peace and have eyes to see people diff too! No be everytime u go use fake love finish him abeg e don do."

@victorjh8:

"Didn’t join him mourn his lost kid or ??? Somebody help."

@pmoneyace:

"I thought you guys were hyping their friendship, all of a sudden she don become fake friend."

@the.shugar_rush:

"He’s faced life in a very deep place let him choose his crowd."

@timiblaq8:

"She don f*ck up be that."

@ask_of_ehis:

"But Nigerians sha, when wizkid unfollowed everyone he was following on IG you all got something to say that he had pride and bla bla bla and now davido unfollowed his long time friend and everyone is sayin he has his reason."

@emperor_olatunde:

"Na every market day Davido Dey always unfollow people, wahala wahala wahala."

@kokobillz8:

"Oga na him and him sister na unfollow her oo....e like she done f up."

