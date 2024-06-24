Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunel Churchill, has just announced the sad passing of his grandmother on Instagram

The businessman and father-of-three shared clips of her while she was in the hospital battling an ailment

He also shared other clips of some of the memories they had shared together and accompanied them with heartbroken emoji

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has announced that his grandmother has passed away. The father of three and husband to actress Rosy Meurer shared his pain via his social media page after he shared various clips of his memories of her.

Furthermore, he shared one where she seemed to be in pain on a hospital bed, with her family around her.

Olakunle Churchill painfully loses Grandmother. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

In one of his posts, he described her as his first wife.

Olakunle wrote:

"My First Wife Is Gone Forever"

His post was met with various consolation reactions from his close associates, fans and well-wishers. Celebrities have prayed for God to strengthen him true this trying period.

See Olakunle post here:

It will be recalled that Olakunle and his wife, Rosy, recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. The controversial couple penned sweet notes to each other, making social media users drool.

Netizens pacify Olakunle Churchill over loss

It is never easy to lose a loved one. Social media users and fans of the Nigerian businessman have trooped to his social media page to drop words of encouragement for him.

See some reactions below:

@iamkingrudy:

"Sorry bro."

@mavingrandpa:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu Mama."

@ucheogbodo:

"Take heart Big Church."

@iamsexysteel:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace, bro."

@official_onyiiojo:

"Oh Big Mummy. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

@adenikealasi:

"May afterlife be kind to her."

@gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"Accept my condolences."

Source: Legit.ng