Nigerian superstar Ayodeju Balogun, best known as Wizkid filled the hearts of his fans and netizens with emotions as he talked about his children.

The Afrobeats star, who recently ignited speculations with a series of posts amid his perceived rival Davido’s wedding buzz, quickly shared heartfelt opinions about his sons.

Wizkid talked about his sons and his love for them. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @offcialtife_balogun

Wizkid has four sons, Boluwatife, Ayodeji, and the last two Zion and AJ, from his talent manager, Jada Pollock.

In a brief post on Elon Musk’s X, the Made in Lagos admired his kids and noted they were all beautiful.

He further spoke about his immense love for them, saying:

“Love you to the moon and back.”

See his posts below:

See his second tweet here:

In a previous report, the Nigerian superstar sparked reactions online with his newly acquired tattoos. The More Love, Less Ego crooner was spotted recently sporting his four sons’ faces on both legs. The tattoos were beautifully and neatly drawn on the singer’s calf.

Wizkid's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@GucciStarboi

"Love you back IDOLO… 4 life ting."

@DiianaD_:

"Roses are red, violets are blue but my love for you Wizkid is true."

@stardudefire"

"We love you too but hope you will be at the Davido wedding?"

@miraclejoe241:

"Okay sir lol the way comments is always moving so fast amazes me."

@OlusammyA:

"Go say hi to your 001 on his wedding day, celebrate greatness."

@SeniorBro11:

"Wizkid tweet come sweet pass him song. Like play like play Big Bird don dey turn influencer."

Boluwatife spurs emotion, performs big brother duties

Singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, left many gushing with how he heartily spoke about his brothers Ayo and Zion.

Tife's sweet words about his brothers left netizens in awe of how closely knit they were.

The sensational video captured the moment the youngster spoke about remembering his brother’s birthdays and checking up on them.

