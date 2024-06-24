Singer Wizkid has come out to shut down the growing tension surrounding his tweets, which some have attributed to be jabs aimed at Davido and his upcoming wedding

Earlier, Wizkid had dropped a tweet where he noted that he was saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth

Many fans interpreted Wizkid's tweet, noting that it was a jab aimed at his colleague Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma

Over the last few days, the biggest news on social media has been about the upcoming wedding of singer Davido and his partner, Chioma.

However, some recent tweets shared by his colleague, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, have sparked mixed emotions. Many have interpreted them as digs aimed at his colleague, Davido, who is set to tie the knot with his long-time partner, Chioma.

Singer Wizkid has come out to clarify his recent tweets, which fans have tagged as slurs aimed at Davido and his partner, Chioma. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Essence crooner, who has been in a social media war with Davido over the last few months, has come out to shut down the narrative that he was throwing shades at his colleague.

Wizkid addresses the Davido narrative

After his tweets about marrying an understanding woman went viral, Wizkid tried to clear the air by telling people not to mix up his tweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also noted in his follow-up tweets that he has no hate in his heart and wishes everybody well.

Here's an excerpt of Wizkid's caption:

"Y’all so foolish. Don’t mix up my tweets. I wish everybody well. Love self and no hate in my heart for no man."

See Wizkid's tweets below:

Reactions as Wizkid clears the air

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's follow-up tweets:

@RealDreylo:

"So why are you tweeting at this particular time??"

@OGBdeyforyou:

"Wizkid today na davido bachelor’s eve shey you no go attend?"

@GucciStarboi:

"Idolo go suk bwestt, no stress yourself at all, if them wan catch sub make them catch sub, we don’t give a fok."

@TenmanNoble1:

"God punish your father."

@wizkidfc_:

"No peace for the wicked. But we wish them well."

@lifeofolaa:

"You don dey explain? Wetin come do your maturity?"

@ogunmusi:

"Even the Bible says Follow peace with all men. Good one Wizzy.When are you opening that Church?"

@Dhavidote:

"E get as life go touch, you go come dey very close to God and family, we understand."

@BlessingGives:

"This is called “stage of maturity” We love that for you big wiz."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Source: Legit.ng