It's been a rollercoaster of emotions since Davido announced his wedding to Chioma Avril Rowland

The duo began their love story almost a decade ago and have blossomed into something even more beautiful

BBN Queen shared her thoughts about their wedding and said some kind words about the bride-to-be

Nigerian reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang is for Chioma and Davido's happy ending. The love birds are set to wed on June 25, 2024, and many celebrities have celebrated their wedding.

Queen, who also recently tied the knot, revealed her love for Chioma via her official Instagram page.

While referencing a video of Davido and Chioma at her bridal shower, the mother-of-one noted that people are just getting to see the fun side of Chioma and that there was more to see.

"She's a baddie for her Davido only" - Queen

Queen praised Chioma for being preserved and not letting the social media shenanigans influence.

She noted that although she might seem quiet, the real baddies are the good girls who only keep all the fun for their husband's eyes.

Queen wrote:

"The fun side of Chioma, trust me, there’s a lot about her we don’t get to see online. It’s actually just for Davido. So when you ask why Chioma?? My darling, it’s plenty ooh. P.S. it’s not all about acting all bougie, trying to be a baddie online 24-7."

"I use to tell my hubby, the real baddies are the quiet, cool, calm and collected ones. Good girls are the real baddies. If you know you know stop playing. The difference is we do ours offline and for our partners eyes only."

See Queen's post here:

It will be recalled that Eniola Badmus shared a cryptic post concerning her loyalty to Davido. Fans have wondered what went wrong with the former best friends.

Netizens react to Queen's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ifureen_ylif:

"That sentence ‘the real baddies are offline doing baddies for their partner alone’ And that is what most people don’t know."

@offi_cial_manda:

"Since this year single people just Dey suffer."

@rm_fidelbaby1:

"On behalf of the good girls,I appreciate."

@junie_flames:

"No lie detected…quiet, calm and freaky."

@gachi_hair:"

"Yes oo.. every thing u said is so apt."

@nurse_gigi.mbappe:

"We will continue to brag."

Clip of Chioma Putting Her Waist on Davido and Grinding

Videos from Chioma Rowland's surprise bridal shower days before her wedding to Afrobeats star Davido have gone viral.

In one of the trending videos, Chioma was spotted giving her hubby-to-be a banging waist dance during the bridal shower.

One of the highlights of the trending clips was the moment Davido was heard telling his fiancee to shake her backside vigorously.

