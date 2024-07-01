Former BBNaija housemate, Vee, has shared her thoughts on individuals who share their happy moments on social media

The actress' opinion comes in the period when some netizens are digging into the private life of her colleague, Sharon Ooja's husband

Sharon and her husband recently had a lavish wedding and a blogger revealed that the groom was a serial divorcee which broke the internet

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee, shared a piece of advice for people who intend to share their happy moments online.

According to the movie star, one must do away with posting such moments online if that person wants to enjoy it peacefully and privately.

The singer shared her view amid the drama surrounding the wedding of actress Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Recall that Sharon and her husband had their traditional and white wedding on June 27 and 29 respectively. The glamorous event had many celebrities in attendance.

However, a blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) revealed that Ugo had been married thrice and that Sharon was his fourth marriage. Other rumours began to fly online and some people recalled it could be the reason the bride was hiding his face from the public when she had her civil wedding in March 2024.

See Vee's post below:

Peeps react to Vee's post

Some X users have reacted to Vee's post. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@peterpercivhal:

"Not trying to be negative here but the truth of the matter is, that not all people want to see us happy especially if they are not happy with themselves. The less people know about our lives, the better. The less critics we have, the better our relationships are going to be."

@BOHHDDHEEE:

"Like the love both of us share. If you truly cherish something, make less noise about it on social media."

@thirtyfour34__:

"People having different takes on the whole marriage. It’s embarrassing."

@Pweshiouz13:

"Most people on social media will always try to spoil your joy."

@Adaete1:

"People won't listen."

@hesFvnkyy:

"Women are their own enemies. Tell me why they waited till she's married to the man before they release these so-called truths."

