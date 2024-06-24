Videos from the surprise bridal shower of Chioma Rowland days before her wedding to Afrobeats star Davido have gone viral

In one of the trending videos, Chioma was spotted giving her hubby-to-be a banging waist dance during the bridal shower

One of the highlights of the trending clips was the moment Davido was heard telling his fiancee to shake her backside vigorously

Amid the social media buzz surrounding David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his partner Chioma's upcoming wedding, a video of them partying together at their bridal shower has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Chioma was stunned when she walked into an event centre and found out she was at her bridal shower.

Some clips from Chioma's bridal shower where she was spotted dancing raunchily have got people talking online. Photo credit: @davido/@teamchivido

Clips from the surprise party have swept Nigerian social media. One video that had drawn massive reactions was when Chioma was seen dancing with her hubby-to-be in a raunchy manner.

Davido reacts to Chioma's raunchy dance moves

During the bridal shower's afterparty, the couple was spotted dancing together, as all attention was focused on them.

One of Chioma's raunchy moves left her hubby in tatters. Davido reacted as Chioma turned her back and started grinding on him aggressively. In the trending video, Davido said, "Shake that thing."

Watch the viral moment below:

More clips from the after party below:

Comments trail Chioma's raunchy dance video

See some of the reactions that trailed viral clip:

@richie__smallz:

"I can’t believe she has given birth 3 babies with this banging bodyyyyy."

@fancysunnies:

"You people will not sleep today??? Ahh ahh."

@ferexmania:

"No b the lawyer wey David sack b this."

@datough_cookiee:

"A man that fineth a wife found a good thing❤️ davido loves this woman!! Their vibe is unmatched."

@kiki_vonl:

"Asa’s like “you got it ALL David, well done.”

@eh_mobor:

"She deserves alll the happiness in the world❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations my faves."

@damilolaakinwale23:

"See me smiling like mumu."

@iamsylvia_sylviatalks:

"I knew she is more than just a quiet person beautiful human."

@pweetyfowowe:

"How are people who are not following this page doing?? Howwww?? Happiness wan wound us here."

@nayoomee.xx:

"David is very touchy even with his cousins, you’d always see him being affectionate either touching their hair or something I love it."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng previously reported an old clip of Chef Chi sharing how she met her musician husband.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

