Nigerian singer and producer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has caused a buzz online with his recent advice to the federal government about the cost of data in the country.

Amid the current economic downturn in Nigeria, Samklef recently tackled Davido for inviting VeryDarkMan to his traditional wedding.

Advising the federal government, Samklef wrote in a post:

"Nigeria government should increase data to like 100k weekly."

Nigerians blast Samklef over advice to FG

Samklef responds to backlash

Following the backlash that trailed his post, the music producer took the post down and dropped another update where he wrote:

"Everybody for naija go receive 1million each for their account. Currently having a meeting with president tinubu I don Pity una after I see una cry I say make him let all of una travel out of naija for just 1 week make una for get exposure small I also tell a. Make he make data free for for una!"

Samklef celebrates Wizkid's album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Samklef earlier celebrated the success of Superstar album by Wizkid as it clocked 13 years.

The album, released in 2011 through Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E), contained 17 hits.

The body of work solidified the singer's place in the music industry.

