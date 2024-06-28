Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel spurred another topic of discussion online following his recent post

The Afrorbeats star seems to have a forthcoming song on the way, as he shared a snippet of its chorus

Netizens immediately spotted that he used popular TikToker Verydarkman's viral slogan to pass on some vital information

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, caught netizens' attention following a recent post he made.

The Afrobeats star dropped a snippet of an unreleased song, and many people are already starting to feel it as they asked him for the complete record.

Kizz Daniel used Verydarkman's viral slogan in new song. Credit: @kizzdaniel, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his page, the twins' dad was seen vibing to the song and his sultry vocals made most of his fans glue to the tune.

However, the lyrics added to the excitement as Kizz hopped on the viral slogan "Don't play, you'll learn" of the popular TikTok Verydarkman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Further into the lyrics, many speculated that the musician used the recent saga between VDM, Iyabo Ojo, and Obi Cubana to pass a message about Nigeria's economic issues.

Watch the video below:

Kizz Daniel's new song spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iggy__emmanuel_:

"Don’t play or you will learn VDM must be feeling proud wit him muscle like Johnny bravo."

_jager420:

"Every song is a hit back 2 back , Vado d fvckn great."

abzeezshotit__:

"One of the world best musical artists to ever grace the microphone, it suckks that he's still being underrated by few. Just look at TF he did to this jam jam wey we been just Dey use hold body small baba come make the jam enter body well."

singlebonecfr:

"For this bad economy you still get bad character."

jamesreviews__:

"This message look familiar . hope is not what I am thinking."

ceeboiofficial:

"This is a stubborn verse."

mc_habakkuk1:

"Wahala see lines :fire::fire::fire:."

spattysmirk:

"But come oo, why I no see you for David wedding?"

Kizz Daniel shares video of his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kizz Daniel showed off his wife in adorable videos.

He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap.

His song was playing in the background as they both sang along. He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

Source: Legit.ng