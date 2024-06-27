Samklef has also expressed displeasure over a viral video of Verydarkman disrespecting Davido's wedding guests

The music producer pointed out how Verydarkman ruined Davido's wedding hype, which was supposed to last a week

Samklef further stated that 'dirty people' like Verydarkman could never get an invitation to Wizkid's wedding

Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, a music producer, has joined the growing list of celebrities who have voiced their displeasure at Martins Otse, who claims the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing were not invited to Davido's traditional wedding.

Samklef, in a viral tweet, criticised Davido for inviting Verydarkman, who he called an ex-convict, to a gathering of prominent people in the country.

Samklef says Davido should never have invited VDM. Credit: @davido @samklef @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to the music producer, VDM has ruined Davido's wedding hype that was supposed to last a week with his actions.

"Davido wedding hype wey suppose last for 1 week. Marriage is about love! This poor man pikin just ruined it. No be everybody Dem suppose to invite come big men table. Now poor dirty man pikin wey get nothing loose don Dey dirty rich man white come even pour San san for their table," Samklef said.

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, Samklef stated that such negativity could never happen at Wizkid's wedding.

"This kind negativity no fit happen for wizkid wedding or occasion. No be every dirty dem Dey carry along he go stain your white. Very embarrassing. Ex convict," he wrote.

See his tweet below:

People react to Samklef's tweet about VDM

Read their reactions below:

Wuwaika90:

"I knew Verydarkman would find a way to make the whole situation about himself, he lives for clout."

heismacha:

"You all should know VDM stays relevant and lives for clouts i just knew his mouth wouldn't keep shut after attending that wedding."

imolebahd:

"Dirty man wey dem invite come billionaire wedding better pass that your career wey you dey use clout try bring am back to life."

