“Can Never Be Wizkid”: Samklef Berates Davido for Inviting ‘Dirty’ Verydarkman to Chivido
- Samklef has also expressed displeasure over a viral video of Verydarkman disrespecting Davido's wedding guests
- The music producer pointed out how Verydarkman ruined Davido's wedding hype, which was supposed to last a week
- Samklef further stated that 'dirty people' like Verydarkman could never get an invitation to Wizkid's wedding
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, a music producer, has joined the growing list of celebrities who have voiced their displeasure at Martins Otse, who claims the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing were not invited to Davido's traditional wedding.
Samklef, in a viral tweet, criticised Davido for inviting Verydarkman, who he called an ex-convict, to a gathering of prominent people in the country.
According to the music producer, VDM has ruined Davido's wedding hype that was supposed to last a week with his actions.
"Davido wedding hype wey suppose last for 1 week. Marriage is about love! This poor man pikin just ruined it. No be everybody Dem suppose to invite come big men table. Now poor dirty man pikin wey get nothing loose don Dey dirty rich man white come even pour San san for their table," Samklef said.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
See his tweet below:
In another tweet, Samklef stated that such negativity could never happen at Wizkid's wedding.
"This kind negativity no fit happen for wizkid wedding or occasion. No be every dirty dem Dey carry along he go stain your white. Very embarrassing. Ex convict," he wrote.
See his tweet below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM rubbished Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, after he told Davido and others to choose between him and the activist.
People react to Samklef's tweet about VDM
Read their reactions below:
Wuwaika90:
"I knew Verydarkman would find a way to make the whole situation about himself, he lives for clout."
heismacha:
"You all should know VDM stays relevant and lives for clouts i just knew his mouth wouldn't keep shut after attending that wedding."
imolebahd:
"Dirty man wey dem invite come billionaire wedding better pass that your career wey you dey use clout try bring am back to life."
Nkechi Blessing's lover writes to Davido over VDM
Legit.ng also recently reported that actress Nkechi Blessing Xxssive sent a message to Davido over VDM.
Xxsive, in a viral video, appealed to Davido to caution the activist, who he called his boy.
He further pointed out that Chioma could be VDM's next target.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng