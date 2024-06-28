Portable has reacted to all the insults Verydarkblackman has been heaping on celebrities, who attended Davido's wedding

The social media activist had gone on a calling out spree as he dissected people, who attended Chivido 2024

In a post addressed to VDM, Zazu said many have moved on from the wedding, but VDM was dwelling on his achievement

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has joined celebrities reprimanding Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkblackman over his videos where he called out different celebrities, who attended Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had called out Iyabo Ojo and the actress replied with evidence to prove him wrong. She also blasted him for his video.

In his reaction to the calling out spree from VDM, Portable said the people, who got married, had moved on to their honeymoon. He called him a poor man's pikin.

Portable prays over VDM's attitude

Making a prayer over the attitude displayed by the social media activist, Zazu prayed that social media and data would not be his only achievement to give stupid opinion.

Fans of the controversial singer were in the comment to blast him because of what he did to Davido before the wedding.

Recall that Portable dragged Davido and heaped insults on him after the Timeless crooner took him out for dinner in London.

Portable's fans react to his post

Lovers of Zazu took to the comments section to react to his post. Here are some of them below:

@uchenwaogu:

"Na portable speak this grammar true true?"

@femiscope_:

"Omoh. This one enter."

@juicy_patra:

"Pot calling kettle black."

@real_fity:

"My own be say who Dey help Portable type.'

@_och3:

"Is this really coming from our very own Portable that’s so impressive he needs to spend more days in the US."

@huncho__nf:

"E never even tey Portable post m."

@maxibrains_blog:

"Be like Portable don dey attend private lectures oo."

@olakush02:

"Them help Portable type this thing ni ajeh no be him handwriting be this."

@meekmoses1:

"This one wey no get respect sef the talk na wa oooo."

@light_boy_146:

"No be portable type this thing."

