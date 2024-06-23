Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have got many netizens talking

The young movie star shared a video explaining how the father of her kids did not want her to use makeup

Regina Daniels’ video went viral, and social media users dropped their hot takes about Ned’s request

Nollywood star Regina Daniels has shared her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko’s thoughts about her using makeup.

On her Instagram stories, the movie star shared a short clip of her husband meeting with popular singer Flavour N’abania. In the video, both men laughed as they talked about Regina’s appearance.

Fans react as Ned Nwoko tells Regina Daniels to stop using makeup. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The young mother of two also accompanied the video with a caption explaining what was going on. According to Regina, Ned Nwoko wanted her to stop using makeup. She wrote:

“Hubby keeps saying I should stop using makeup. Do y’all agree?”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her video below:

Fans react as Ned Nwoko tells Regina to stop makeup

Read what some social media users had to say about Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband’s request below:

Mae.belle__:

“He keeps gassing her up love eettt sha.”

official_glory98:

“Anything o.”

Sparklingbeing:

“It's Flavour's laugh for me .”

Iam_amyzon:

“They don’t like make up but the like beautiful girls .”

momoney__gram:

“When ladies apply make-ups the look to old for my liking. Personally I don't like too much makeup…”

Simpleibe6:

“Whatever Odogwu says, Odogwu is right oo…”

Shakitisisi:

“You don't need makeup, but you still need it for certain occasions. You hardly wear it when relaxing at home, so you have a fine healthy balance with makeup use, pls.”

Sis_miracle:

“There's no advantage for makeup.”

Shantelbaby_:

“Yes she’s very beautiful .”

Flavour features Regina Daniels in music video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania, attracted cheer from fans and netizens following his forthcoming music video.

Flavour, who released his eighth studio album, African Royalty, months ago, is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels was featured.

Source: Legit.ng