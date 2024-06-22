Davido’s upcoming wedding to his partner, Chioma, has drawn different types of attention on social media

A young lady reacted to the buzz generated by the nuptials and noted that she did not envy the singer’s partner, Chioma

The post sparked a series of reactions on social media after it made the rounds

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ and his partner Chioma’s upcoming wedding has drawn a reaction from netizens, including one X (Twitter) user, Ruth.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the DMW boss’ wedding to Chioma would be taking place on June 25, 2024, in Lagos. The event generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many gushing over the celebrity couple.

Chivido 2024: Reactions as lady claims she doesn't envy Chioma. Photos: @davido, @rutie_xx

Source: Instagram

However, Ruth (@Rutie_xx), took to her X page to make it clear that she would not like to be in Davido’s wife-to-be, Chioma’s position.

She wrote:

“I do not wish to be in Chioma’s shoes.”

See her tweet below:

Recall that Davido and Chioma’s relationship has had many ups and downs, many of which were publicised on social media.

Netizens react to lady’s post

Shortly after the X user Ruth shared her opinion about Davido and Chioma’s upcoming wedding, many netizens camped in her comment section to drop their hot takes. The majority of them bashed her.

Read some of their comments below:

Lion had this to say:

Nuggetman said Chioma’s shoes were too big for Ruth:

Frank claimed Ruth had Daniel Regha to herself:

Mercyblog said Ruth’s bae couldn’t afford Chioma’s shoes:

Emmy tweeted:

Read some Instagram comments below:

Never_4old:

“Who ask u?”

Cyber_poppi:

“You cannot afford the the shoes omo ale.”

Swe.et_caramelll:

“Abeg shatap there.”

Editor_verified_01:

“You no go even fit afford the shoe sef .”

chinwe9628:

“She doesn't wish to be in your shoes either.”

Piro_070707:

“You go wear my shoe.”

Davido's dad lands in private jet for son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.

With only two days to the big event, the Grammy-nominated music star took to his official social media pages to share videos of his billionaire father landing from his jet for the nuptials.

In one of his posts, the door of his father’s private jet, one of the biggest in the world, was left open for the billionaire to disembark.

Source: Legit.ng