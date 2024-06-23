Businesswoman Shade Okoya recently granted an interview to Channels TV where she spoke about her marriage to billionaire Razaq Okoya

During the interview, the billionaire's wife showered her husband with praise and prayers as she shared reasons she would forever be grateful that he came into her life

The video was an excerpt from a documentary about the billionaires' life as they celebrated their 25th anniversary

A documentary about the life and marriage of Shade and her billionaire husband, Razaq Okoya, was recently published on social media.

In the viral clip, Shade Okoya gives an interview about her husband and their marriage as they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Billionaire businesswoman Shade Okoya opens up about her marriage as she and her hubby celebrate its 25th anniversary. Credit: @shade.okoya

The businesswoman shared how much she loves and respects her Razaq Okoya. She described him as the best thing that has happened to her and her entire generation.

During her conversation with Anne Nwaghodoh, Shade shared some secrets to having a happy marriage despite the challenges she and her husband had to overcome.

Here's an excerpt of Shade Okoya's caption to the viral clip:

"It’s been 25yrs of blissful marriage for the Aare of lagos and Chairman, Eleganza Group of companies Chief Razaq Okoya CON. and his lovely wife the Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Chief Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Okoya MON."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Shade Okoya gifting a little boy a bundle of N1000 notes at a party in Lagos.

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions trail Shade Okoya's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Shade Okoya's interview as she celebrates her 24th wedding anniversary:

@cleaninginlagos:

"Gather here if this is yout first time of hearing her voice!!! So so powerful. I have never heard Your voice but I dey see your doings. I hail you."

@taielemeshookesanjo:

"A lot of people did not give you a chance then when you married him but you were determined. You came with humility and love to marry your husband. Till date you are still the apple of his eyes. Omo ti won to totun to are e ni e shade. Many more years together. You have done well."

@jadesolaakindele:

"I was in your office yesterday to buy cooler,I don't think I can use any cooler aside Eleganza congratulations."

@_mybeautyhub:

"I love this woman soo much. Her poise."

@dejimecury:

"My sister pamper am o. Outside dry o."

@mamee_beauty_store:

"First time I heard u speak, God bless u always my role model."

@_taiwobankole:

"Elegant, beauty and class."

@alluringwoman_ng:

"I love this woman."

@sikemi_xx:

"I just realized this is the first time I’ve heard her speak."

@gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"Wishing you many more years of conjugal bliss."

