Billionaire wife, Shade Okoya, has witnessed yet another birthday celebration and she went all out for a family-themed photoshoot

The celebrant dazzled in royal-like pictures alongside her wealthy husband, Rasaq Okoya, and their grownup children

Congratulatory birthday messages poured in for Shade as many equally showered accolades on her beautiful family

Billionaire wife Shade Okoya knows how to set the internet abuzz for the right reasons and she just did that with her birthday celebration.

The business mogul clocked the age of 45 on Monday, April 25, and in the mood of celebrating the new age, Shade went all-out for a dazzling and royal-like birthday photoshoot.

Shade Okoya dazzles as she clocks 45. Photo: @tybello/@thatisaleekochick

Source: Instagram

The celebrant was joined by her doting husband, Razaq, and their grown-up children.

Check out some of the family-themed photos below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When she wasn’t posing with her family members, the 45-year-old looked stunning and beautiful in fairytale-princess themed photos.

More below:

Another set of heartwarming pictures captured the celebrant posing with her billionaire husband.

The lovers were seen rocking different outfits in the beautifully captured images. More of the Okoya's below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

irekikes_fabrics said:

"She's soo pretty. Happy birthday to her."

st_michaelbeauty said:

"It’s giving Bridgerton vibes happy birthday mama many many blessings."

oloriolodeoku said:

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, this is Fantabulous and Elegant. More Blessings Overflow with a lot of Grace."

victoriainyama said:

"She don't do Social media....lovely Person since Unilag....Shade the quiet chic....Congratulations and wishing U a Beautiful Birthday Celebration....Blessed as Always ❤️."

sunshine_ayomide_2 said:

"Rich and Beautiful woman with zero noise."

iam_tracychris said:

"45 looks good on her, she don’t look it at all."

chukslike said:

"I actually thought she was in her 50s tho."

Actress Shan George clocks 52 in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood movie star Shan George gave all the glory and gratitude to God on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos as she celebrated her 52nd birthday in style.

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the Nollywood thespian.

Source: Legit.ng