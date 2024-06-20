A viral video of Nancy Isime's speech at Sharon Ooja's bridal shower has attracted many social media users

The actress was present at her friend's occasion to show her love and support as she prepared for her wedding ceremony

It was such a fantastic moment, one which welled up tears in the eyes of those present, as well as netizens who have come across the clip

Beautiful Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja held her bridal shower ceremony over the weekend, and it was such a dreamy one.

Many of her close friends, including Bisola Aiyeola, Nancy Isime, Beverly Osu and Inidima, were spotted at the event.

Nancy evokes emotions at Sharon's bridal shower. Credit: @nanacyisimeofficial

Pictures from the events circulated cyberspace, but a sweet part that could not be ignored was Nancy Isime's sweet words to her dear friend.

In a video shared via Nancy's official Instagram page, the fitness enthusiasts are pictured speaking from heart.

"She speaks with true conviction" - Nancy to Sharon

The actress spoke highly of her colleague and friend. She noted that Sharon was one who was never scared to speak her mind.

"She is not scared to be who she is; she speaks her minds, and speaks with true conviction"

In return, Sharon looked back at Nancy with so much love in her eyes, which spurred more lovely reactions from fans.

Watch Nancy's clip below:

How Nigerians reacted to Nancy's speech

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nancities_:

"Such sweet sweet human."

@_fithney:

"Can’t get enough."

@sharonooja:

"I love you soooooo da*n much my Nancy !!!! My fellow love and light queen. See me looking at you with eyes of love."

@korty_eo:

"Twinssss."

@sisiolisa:

"The fact that both of them look alike."

@preciousugwuezi:

"Ohhhhhhh what more can I say. Than to tell you how much I love you MRM."

