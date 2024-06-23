Davido and Chioma’s upcoming wedding has continued to attract guests from all over the world

Just recently, the singer’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s American ex-wife, arrived in Nigeria for the event

Videos of the beautiful woman made the rounds online, with netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ and his partner Chioma Rowland’s upcoming wedding has seen the arrival of guests in Lagos.

The DMW boss’ cousin, Adebayo Adeleke ‘BRed’s American mother, Christina, also landed in Nigeria for what has been called the ‘wedding of the year’.

Fans react to videos of Governor Adeleke's ex-wife in Nigeria. Photos: @bredhkn, @thelagospaparazzi

According to reports from Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), Christina is the ex-wife of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a series of videos that made the rounds online, Christina’s arrival in Lagos was captured by her excited children. See some of the snaps below:

Netizens react as BRed’s mum lands in Nigeria for Chivido wedding

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from netizens about Governor Adeleke’s American ex-wife’s arrival in Lagos for Davido and Chioma’s wedding. Read some of them below:

Victoria.effiong.73594:

“Lord pls keep them from evil and bless their union !!!”

Kanoel_fabrics:

“They have eyes for fine women in their family sha .”

Classysweetlllll:

“Davido might be a good person for his uncle ex wife to travel for his wedding.”

wendex52:

“So the two wives fighting are not even his first .”

Zuluchica:

“001 suppose to wedding concert for us online in laws now .”

Homeneedsnmore:

“She is beautiful.”

enajite___:

“She is a hottie .”

thatgirllfy:

“Wow.. beautiful woman.”

chi_lee44:

“Sweet family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ they are cute to watch congratulations to Chivido ❤️.”

Sawiiiteee_:

“Chioma is really loved. And it’s so beautiful. Not many Nigerian women can put up with the drama she went through, the social media roller coaster , not to mention the grief. She still maintained composure and held it down, shows she’s flawless… Happy for them both. 001 and 002. May your love last forever.”

Davido's dad lands in private jet for son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.

With only two days to the big event, the Grammy-nominated music star took to his official social media pages to share videos of his billionaire father landing from his jet for the nuptials.

In one of his posts, the door of his father’s private jet, one of the biggest in the world, was left open for the billionaire to disembark.

Source: Legit.ng