Davido and Chioma’s upcoming wedding has caused a lot of excitement on social media streets

Just recently, the DMW boss shared a video of his father, Adedeji Adeleke, touching down in Lagos on his private jet

The billionaire’s simple attire as he stepped out of his private jet, one of the largest in the world, got people talking

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.

Davido is getting set to marry his longtime sweetheart, Chioma, at a talk-of-the-town event on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Video of Davido's billionaire dad landing in private jet for wedding trends. Photos: @davido

With only two days to the big event, the Grammy-nominated music star took to his official social media pages to share videos of his billionaire father landing in Lagos for the nuptials.

In one of his posts, the door of his father’s private jet, one of the biggest in the world, was left open for the billionaire to disembark.

Another clip showed the Adeleke patriarch shaking hands with the staff and crew members of the aircraft after he had gotten down.

Despite his wealth, Davido’s wealthy father kept things simple with his red shirt, black joggers, simple black leather slippers and a face cap. He also made sure to carry his bag by himself.

See the video below:

Fans react as Davido’s dad lands in Lagos for wedding

The video of Davido’s father arriving in Lagos drew the attention of netizens for different reasons. Some of them expressed their excitement over the upcoming nuptials, while others gushed over the billionaire’s humility. Read some of their comments below:

sil.iwon:

“Very humble man.”

Kingsliveth:

“Just make money and leave the steeze for God.”

Icequeen5138:

“Tuesday go loud abeg .”

Rabbzcollections:

“E go choke ooh.”

iamshileola_o:

“A proud father .”

dee_undisclosed:

“Lagos airport go full Dangote go still pull up that day.”

kwamezack_:

“It seems he’s coming to pay the cost of the wedding o.”

queenethgurl_:

“Lagos is about to witness the biggest wedding .”

naija_rich_kids:

“Chivido shut down everywhere!! .”

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip that recently trended, in which Chef Chi shared how she met her hubby.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

