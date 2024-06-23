Months after having a public fallout with his estranged wife, a video of AY Makun going all out to celebrate his first daughter, Michelle, as she graduates from secondary school goes viral

The comedian showered Michelle with praise while promising to stay in her life no matter the circumstances and obstacles thrown in the way

One of the highlights of the graduation ceremony was the moment AY Makun was spotted sharing a family portrait with his estranged wife, Mabel Makun

Months after losing his house and wife, ace comic Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY Comedian, seems to have something worthwhile to celebrate as his first daughter, Michelle, graduates from secondary school.

The famous comedian recently shared a video of his daughter's valedictory service on his social media page. He and his estranged wife, Mabel, attended the service together.

A video of AY Makun linking up with his estranged wife, Mabel during daughter's graduation from secondary school. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@realmabelmakun

In the video AY shared on his social media page, he celebrated his daughter as she graduated from secondary school.

He showered Michelle with praises and prayers while making solemn vows that got people talking.

"I will always be present" - AY vows

In his post, the comedian vowed to stay present in his daughter's life not as a stranger but as her dad.

One of the highlights of the graduation ceremony was when AY and his estranged wife were spotted sharing a family portrait with their daughter, Michelle.

Comments trail AY Makun's post celebrating Michelle

Here some of the reactions that trailed AY Makun's post as he celebrated his daughter Michelle:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations to her."

@crazeclown:

"An amazing future awaits."

@evansgeorge20:

"Did you see what I saw, the disadvantage of being divorced the light in your marriage has gone completely off."

@ifynayaa:

"This is how a real man act . No be to de shout isimili and Ijele every single day lol@."

@preciousnora_hairbrand:

"One of the benefit of having kids on time, see them looking like big brother and baby sis. I love it."

@grandma_cares:

"Congratulations dear, there is something that always gives me concern, all this young couples separating ,can’t their growing up children plead with their parents and settle the matter is it because they are ajebo."

@princesshycinthaawad:

"Awwwwwwq this is beautiful if only Yul-Edochie could pay his children school and still be proud of them. Let him be dancing on the street with bag of beans."

@lanremakunevents:

"Congratulations my intelligent Michelle Makun."

@akpororo:

"Congratulations Michelle."

@fabjewels_official:

"Congratulations Michelle. We are proud of you."

@vicamichaels:

"Congratulations Michelle. The future is yours."

AY and wife Mabel hint at marital crisis

Legit.ng recalls reporting when AY and his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun, unfollowed themselves on Instagram.

This action came hours after Mabel had shared a cryptic post on her page about a particular person who allegedly threatened her life.

Months afterwards, AY revealed that he had another family apart from the one he shares with Mabel.

