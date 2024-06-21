A video of May Edochie's daughter, Danielle influencing for a foreign brand has been sighted online

In the recording shared by the girl, she was advertising for Unicaf, she was wearing a white trouser and multicoloured shirt

The clip generated reactions from fans, who applauded her and thanked her mother for doing a great job

Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has been applauded for doing a great job after the video of their daughter, Danielle, surfaced online.

The young lady, who yanked off her father's name, advertised for a foreign brand in the viral video.

May Edochie celebrates daughter. Photo credit @mayuledochie/@d3forareason

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Danielle was seen trying to convince parents to register their children for Unicaf scholarship as she listed the things they stand to gain from it.

Fans compare Danielle and May Edochie

Fans were quick to notice the composure of Danielle, and they compared her to her mother, May Edochie.

They gushed over her and praised her mother for the kind of training she gave her. A few of them took a swipe at her controversial father.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Danielle. Here are some of the comments below:

@mayyuledochie:

" That’s my gurl."

@iphycimmy:

"Her mother's daughter. Well raised and classy like her mom."

@unambaakaolisa:

"Like mother,like daughter."

@peruthtutu:

"Go harder on academics, it never disappoint. Being a brighter student, you can get scholarships all around the world..We love you Danny. Keep raising the flag baby."

@angel_igwebuike:

"Beauty and brain like mother like daughter."

@blessedhandscakesnmore:

"Wow! You are just like your mom. Very intelligent."

@blessing.bisong:

"Just as beautiful and intelligent like her mother. Congratulations dear."

@dadziel1:

"I love how you are following the steps of your mom. You are going to be great, just like her. Mom's bride

@obebanet_:

"@mayyuledochie u hv done well, tot I was the only one seeing u in her @d3forareason, the comments he cleared it up. May the unending joy of the Lord Jesus Christ continue to shield and safeguard u and urs."

Source: Legit.ng