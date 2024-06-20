A lady has analysed the court case between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu after their feud took a new turn

The singer had dragged Momodu to court for denying him access to his daughter, he demanded for joint custody of the little girl

In the video made by the lady, she shared her view about the case, and she gave cogent reasons Sophia Momodu might lose in court

A social media analyst known as Rita for Delta has shared her opinion about the ongoing case between Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had taken Sophia Momodu to court over the custody of his daughter, Imade. He said she rejected the N200m house he offered her and insisted on collecting N5m rent annually. She also wanted to be paying her maid, N1.2m monthly and taking N2.7m as yearly upkeep.

Reacting to the case, Rita said she saw it coming and warned Momodu about it, but she preferred to listen to online in-laws. She said the single mother does not have evidence of all the claimed she had made online.

Lady warns others

After taking sides with the Grammy Award nominee, Rita said others should learn from the case because the Timeless crooner has enough evidence.

She noted that singer Davido might win the case and Momodu might end up losing out in it. She also threw shades at the mother of one.

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@funmig6235:

"The only child of Sophia is is Imade while davido has multiple children. So, no woman would leave her child under the care of David . What time has davido got to take care of the child?"

@sunofdesoil:

"She is using the kid to manipulate/exploit Davido thereby instigating the masses against him to gain sympathy. We know Nigerians love emotional sentiments."

@giftsempire92:

"For once I never believed Sophia that David doesn’t take care of his daughter. David is a good dad to all his kids. I guess Sophia wanted more and her tantrums."

@splashyposhberry:

"His been an obvious great father to his daughter so he deserves custody... She is lucky is even seeking for joint custody."

@maryamrealty1:

"Shut up. Have you heard from her or seen her own evidences too?"

@lekidosneh:

"You gallant mama."

@funmig6235:

"I have seen Sophia calling out that David has not been providing child support and there is also an evidence that Tiwa Salvo has been funding Imade care."

@kuwait_4t:

"Now I see why davido fired his lawyer. No fashionista lawyer anymore. Strictly business!!!"

@kingzaram1:

"Where are the association of single mothers and feminists ?"

Netizens reacts to Davido and Sophia's case

Legit.ng had reported that the news of Davido finally taking legal action against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, for the custody of their daughter, Imade, had caused a buzz.

Following reports that the DMW boss spilled some demands from Sophia to frustrate him, Nigerians reacted online.

While some netizens commended the singer and noted that he was making the right move, others had different observations.

