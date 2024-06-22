Nigerian singer Davido has gotten into the celebratory spirit ahead of his wedding to his partner, Chioma

He recently used the opportunity of his upcoming nuptials to fire shots at netizens who claim he’s too accessible

Davido’s petty post directed at his detractors caught the attention of netizens, and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’s upcoming wedding has brought out his petty side on social media.

The DMW boss, who is known for being approachable to the extent of getting dragged online for it, took to his social media pages to share a petty post.

Davido shares haters saying he's too accessible. Photos: @davido, @thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

Ahead of Davido’s wedding to Chioma on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the music star reacted to claims that he is too accessible for a celebrity.

The music star shared a repost of a tweet where someone had fired shots at people who made such claims. It was said that since they found Davido to be accessible, then they should attend his wedding.

The tweet was followed by a cheeky photo of a man laughing hard. See the post below:

Netizens react as Davido shades haters

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from netizens after Davido shaded people who described him as being too accessible. Read some of their comments below:

Ola said the singer liked ‘vawulence’:

Vampz begged the singer for a wedding invitation:

Lekzy had this to say:

Timeless reiterated that the singer liked violence:

Mazi talked about the accessibility claims:

Syno dared people who called the singer accessible to go to his wedding:

