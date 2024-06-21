A Nigerian man, renowned on social media for his perpetually angry demeanour, has been captured in a rare and viral video

The clip shows him dancing and enjoying himself, an unusual sight that has led many to claim it’s the first time they’ve seen him in such high spirits

Smiling broadly, he dances inside a car, much to the astonishment of numerous social media users who watched the video

Man dances in rare video. Photo credit: @sadeeq_umarbush

Source: TikTok

His cheerful demeanour and broad smiles while dancing in a car have left numerous social media users amazed, as shared by @sadeeq_umar_bush.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MaryamAbubakar said:

“This one na real old man.”

Don Baba:

“Una don dey make baba happy small small.”

Yaa vibes:

“You Dey make Baba feel oo.”

S.ahmad:

“The man with the shortest temper.”

J_spyke:

“First time seeing him happy.”

User6176990237248:

“My guy money good.”

